Jenifer’s unexpected reaction after the elimination of Al.Hy in “The Voice”

The coach of the all stars edition of the TF1 telecrochet could not bear to see her protege being eliminated by the public during the cross battles stage.

For the first time in the history of “The Voice” in France, the coaches were faced with cross battles this year. If those of season 10 of the telecrochet have already been broadcast on TF1, chronologically, the recording of this brand new stage was first made in the all stars edition. Florent Pagny, present in both editions, like Zazie, Mika, Patrick Fiori and Jenifer discovered his very particular cogs at the same time. Unlike classic battles where a coach opposes two talents from his team and decides the outcome of the duel, cross battles are sanctioned by an audience of 101 people with a box. The result, as ruthless as it is, is immediate and the coaches are no longer in control.

When Jenifer sent Al.Hy on stage, she didn’t expect Patrick Fiori to pit her against a talent of the stature of Flo Malley. The two artists know each other well since they participated, in 2012, in the very first season of “The Voice”, the first going to Jenifer’s team and the second to Garou’s. Nine years later, the panel of spectators of “The Voice All Stars” preferred to 54.4% the performance of Flo Malley, with his cover ofAlter ego by Jean-Louis Aubert, facing the Life on Mars by David Bowie version Al.Hy. A verdict that surprised Jenifer and caused real discomfort on the set. “I am shocked, she reacted hot. I quit the show, I do not continue. “





“Right after the results, I really almost fainted”, Al.Hy told TV-Leisure . “I needed to sit down because I almost became unwell. I was completely confused. ” According to our colleagues, Jenifer left the set after this cross battles and caused a shooting stop of several long minutes. “We don’t know what was going on. There is an interruption, we all said to ourselves that Jenifer needed to come to his senses, but we didn’t know anything ”, said Amalya Delpierre, present in the stands alongside the other talents of Jenifer’s team. “I should absolutely not react like that but I am in the most total incomprehension, I am extremely disappointed”, said the coach, pregnant at the time of recording. “We have fun, we play a game with singers and artists”, wanted to relativize Nikos Aliagas. The shooting resumed normally and Jenifer went to the end of this stage of the cross battles.