Karine Ferri absent from the debrief, Camille Combal reveals the reason

TF1 broadcast yesterday, Friday October 1, the third premium of “Dance with the stars”. At the end of the show, it was Moussa Niang, the ex-adventurer of “Koh Lanta”, who was asked to leave the dance floor. Indeed, the public chose to save Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme while the judges decided to give another chance to Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Millette.





At the end of this issue of DALS, the first of the season broadcast live, viewers were surprised not to have Karine Ferri take over from Camille Combal to host the 2nd part of the show, “Dance with the stars, the debrief “. Remember that for the first time since the launch of the dance show on TF1, Camille Combal is alone at the helm of the show while Karine Ferri took the reins of the After broadcast around 11:30 pm.

Yesterday evening, the former accomplice of Cyril Hanouna cracked an explanation to justify this absence which surprised one. “My friend Karine is a little sick this week, she will be back next week of course. I make her a lot of hearts. You will have to put up with me a little longer, I will replace her for tonight.“, he explained.

LT