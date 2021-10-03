Kimmich judges Barça without Messi “interesting”

German international Joshua Kimmich is intrigued by FC Barcelona, ​​now that Lionel Messi no longer evolves within it.

This summer, FC Barcelona saw its star Lionel Messi leave under different skies. A loss that hurt the Catalan team a lot. Ronald Koeman, the coach, recognized it and the results recorded since the start of the season are also those to attest to the difficulties encountered by this formation without his Argentinian genius.

“There are still quality players at Barça”

Barça is therefore in the hard. However, there are those who consider this situation “interesting”, like Joshua Kimmich, the Bayern player. In an interview with the Belgian magazine Sport Foot / Magazine, he said: “When I was little, I watched Barça to see Lionel Messi at work. But seeing the team without him is also interesting. There are still some quality players left in Barcelona, ​​like Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. And very experienced players like Busquets, Depay and Ter Stegen ”.





Kimmich is therefore not worried more than that for Barça. And then, after all, having Messi in his eleven did not prevent Barça from suffering a big rout against Bayern in August 2020 (2-8). The German international remembers this meeting very well. “It was very special and not just because of the result. In Germany, it’s black or white: either we love Bayern, or we hate him. But, that day, something very strange happened. I think everyone wanted us to win. In Germany and throughout Europe ”.

