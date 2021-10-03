News tip Koh-Lanta Adventurers: the list of trophies for the official survival game
Koh Lanta: The Adventurers will land on October 14 on PlayStation 4. On the occasion of the release of the party-game inspired by the famous TV show, we unveil the list of PS4 trophies for the game.
While waiting to be able to slip into the shoes of the mythical adventurers of the show hosted by Denis Brogniart every Tuesday evening, find below the list of 11 trophies de Koh-Lanta: Les Aventuriers, available September 14 on PlayStation 4 (7 bronze, 3 silver and 1 gold).
Bronze trophies (7)
-
Light the fire
Succeed in making a fire on the camp
-
Handyman
Improve a camp facility
-
Life insurance
Find an immunity collar
-
Their sentence is irrevocable!
Being eliminated from the adventure
-
Strategist
Forming an alliance
-
The ambassador
Be an ambassador for your team
-
Solo performance
Win a trial after reunification
Silver trophies (3)
-
The adventure begin !
Achieve reunification
-
And only one will remain …
Win an adventure
-
Psychologist
Unlock all archetypal cards
Gold trophy (1)
-
Heroic Adventurer
Win all seasons of the game
