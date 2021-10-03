



News tip Koh-Lanta Adventurers: the list of trophies for the official survival game

Koh Lanta: The Adventurers will land on October 14 on PlayStation 4. On the occasion of the release of the party-game inspired by the famous TV show, we unveil the list of PS4 trophies for the game.

While waiting to be able to slip into the shoes of the mythical adventurers of the show hosted by Denis Brogniart every Tuesday evening, find below the list of 11 trophies de Koh-Lanta: Les Aventuriers, available September 14 on PlayStation 4 (7 bronze, 3 silver and 1 gold). Bronze trophies (7) Light the fire Succeed in making a fire on the camp Handyman Improve a camp facility Life insurance Find an immunity collar Their sentence is irrevocable! Being eliminated from the adventure Strategist Forming an alliance The ambassador Be an ambassador for your team Solo performance Win a trial after reunification Silver trophies (3) The adventure begin ! Achieve reunification And only one will remain … Win an adventure Psychologist Unlock all archetypal cards Gold trophy (1) Heroic Adventurer Win all seasons of the game To read also:

