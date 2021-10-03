More

    Koh-Lanta Adventurers: the list of trophies for the official survival game

    Koh Lanta: The Adventurers will land on October 14 on PlayStation 4. On the occasion of the release of the party-game inspired by the famous TV show, we unveil the list of PS4 trophies for the game.

    While waiting to be able to slip into the shoes of the mythical adventurers of the show hosted by Denis Brogniart every Tuesday evening, find below the list of 11 trophies de Koh-Lanta: Les Aventuriers, available September 14 on PlayStation 4 (7 bronze, 3 silver and 1 gold).

    Bronze trophies (7)

    • Light the fire

      Succeed in making a fire on the camp

    • Handyman

      Improve a camp facility

    • Life insurance

      Find an immunity collar

    • Their sentence is irrevocable!

      Being eliminated from the adventure

    • Strategist

      Forming an alliance

    • The ambassador

      Be an ambassador for your team

    • Solo performance

      Win a trial after reunification

    Silver trophies (3)

    • The adventure begin !

      Achieve reunification

    • And only one will remain …

      Win an adventure

    • Psychologist

      Unlock all archetypal cards

    Gold trophy (1)

    • Heroic Adventurer

      Win all seasons of the game

