Konami apologizes, announces action after catastrophic game launch

The gap between eFootball, new name old and famous PES, and FIFA seems to get bigger day by day, and it is not the 2022 versions of each title which will make us say the opposite. If the two games were released within a few days of each other (September 26 for FIFA and September 30, 2021 for eFootball), we feel that the two studios would have appreciated having at least one more month to develop their title, as the release of each of them was catastrophic, but it’s still eFootball who suffered the most. After much fan feedback, Konami decided to take the lead.

Football : on the tracks of Cyberpunk 2077

To write this article, we could have drawn inspiration from all those who have already been written on the Project Re CD gamed Cyberpunk 2077. Because when the game comes out eFootball, we clearly feel that this is a marketing decision so as not to leave too much room for the competitor, heavyweight and dominant of the format, Fifa 22. Yes both games came out with many bugs, one of which makes any player touching the ball invisible on FIfa 22, it is indeed eFootball who drew the wrath of critics the most, and especially the fans who hoped to finally stand there the ultimate proof that the license PES was better than FIFA, in the rivalry of sports games.

On social networks, many unhappy players complained about the many bugs, but also graphics of the game with screens showing the model of Ronaldo and Messi more than approximate, or just not finished. But the biggest problem fans have noted is the heaviness of the gameplay of the title, especially concerning the passes and the defense. The gameplay was so far presented as the main strength of the license PES, on which he exceeded FIFA. As an apology to the fans, Konami, the publisher of the game, posted a long message on Twitter to explain the rest of the adventure eFootball, as well as the many patches and fixes that will take care of all the issues in the game.





Fifa vs efootball : the bug race

On Steam, never has a sports game received so many negative reviews as eFootball 2022 within 24 hours. By pulling out his game so early so as not to lose the race to compete with FIFA, the editor Konami took a very big risk, and the flashback was extremely violent. He now has the difficult task of being at the cleat on updates and patches, if he wants to keep face against Fifa, after losing the confidence of the fans. There is no doubt that within a few weeks, the game should live up to its reputation, but the price to pay has been terrible.

EFootball PES is exceptional mdr Neur he summons in the middle of a match ud83d ude02pic.twitter.com/ZuNhdn4zxQ October 1, 2021

The inspiration source Efootball PES 2022 ud83d ude39, same energy pic.twitter.com/egGrcdxNwU October 2, 2021

We hoped that the episode Cyberpunk 2077 was a convincing example of the fiasco that it can be to release a game too early without being able to beta test it (or with less means, as is the case with eFootball 2022), but the lesson did not live up to the developers’ expectations and marketing obligations, obviously in connection with the many partnerships that these titles must accept in order to be able to buy the rights to the image of the different players. Many influential personalities advise to wait at least for the next big patch before launching yourself body and soul into the game’s competition.