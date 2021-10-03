Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert confused, they launch an SOS to Patrick Bruel!

Enough is enough ! Laeticia Hallyday ends up giving up. Fortunately, she can count on the support of her BFF Patrick Bruel!

Laeticia Hallyday, in stress!

This video brings tears to the eyes of the editorial staff ofObjeko ! We discover Patrick Bruel with drawn features. All in black, with a beard of a few days and dark circles, he still wishes to pay a last tribute to his lifelong accomplice Johnny Hallyday. Besides, remember. When his cancer was detected in 2009, Laeticia Hallyday warned him almost immediately. He dropped everything in the studio to go to his friend’s bedside. It was therefore logical that after the departure of the Taulier to the stars, the singer took care of her as well as of Jade and Joy. Lately, he’s going to prove to her again that his affection is the most sacred thing! Also, even if she has made a vacuum, she remains unable to cross it off her phone.

Laeticia Hallyday on the verge of a nervous breakdown!

Since his union with Johnny in the mid-90s, fans do not trust Laeticia Hallyday. First of all, it’s not the first time he thinks he has found the woman of his life. However, they do not understand this age difference. Then, they are bound to be afraid that she will only be there to recover all the inheritance when she dies. As proof, during the conflict between the widow and the elders of the Idol of the young, the gap widens even more. Result of the races, two camps are formed. For years hallucinating rumors circulated in public opinion.

Even if the case is now closed for justice, the fact that Laeticia Hallyday is rebuilding her life with Jalil Lespert is now cringe. We saw it again recently during the inauguration of the statue or the tribute concert. Present on stage, Patrick Bruel will then do everything to relax the atmosphere. Will he achieve it?





Throughout his career, Patrick Bruel has drawn a lot from his mentor. Many times they will sing on stage. The result is great every time. Objeko would have loved to be a little mouse to attend rehearsals. If you don’t believe us, Objeko recommend that you watch the video above. Like a father with his son, Johnny will pass on to him the secrets of rock and roll attitude ! And behind the scenes, we know how much the Taulier liked to receive his friends in his American residence or that of Saint Barth ‘. Moreover, in Los Angeles, they are neighbors with Leon and Oscar’s dad. Chance would have it ! The complicity is obvious and it continues today. Should we consider him as a mediator? Does he have the solution to regulate this cold distance between the fans of Johnny and Laeticia Hallyday?

Laeticia Hallyday owes him a lot!

As soon as Johnny dies, Patrick Bruel realizes that Laeticia Hallyday’s path will be strewn with pitfalls. Very quickly, he declared to the press that he felt anxious about the ” surge of hate To his BFF. This is why, in total discretion, he takes matters in hand and acts as go-between. No, he is not at all the conductor of his meeting with Pascal Balland and even less Jalil Lespert. In her address book, the former sweetheart of Amanda Sthers has a number that is worth gold. He will slip the coordinates of his contact to the couple. As an argument, he just tells him that he works regularly with CAC 40 bosses such as Amazon, L’Oreal or LVHM.

Also, with this communication professional, Laeticia Hallyday should learn to better manage her image. Of course, she does not live in France, but talks regularly on social networks. So, instead of provoking yet another controversy over awkward vocabulary, why not listen to what this expert has to say? Objeko is eager to know if Patrick Bruel’s strategy has borne fruit. In the meantime, we wish him all the happiness in the world. Although she has denied having any plans to marry Jalil and having any problems with the latter’s children, she seems fulfilled in his arms. As long as it lasts and see the next issue!



