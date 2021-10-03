Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert in heaven, filled with happiness: the baby …

Laeticia Hallyday would havedoes she wish to become a mother again? In any case, the question visibly arises with a large number of his fans. A photo of the pretty blonde with a baby in her arms has indeed raised many questions on the subject. Indeed, Jade and Joy’s mother appeared all smiles a few days ago with an infant in her arms. Objeko tells you more.

Laeticia Hallyday: a child with Jalil Lespert ? Reality or fiction

A widely commented publication

Very present on social networks in recent days as usual, Laeticia Hallyday is actually not the type to leave her subscribers without news for a very long time. On many occasions, Johnny’s widow allows his fans to discover more about his daily life or his travels. During the summer, Jade and Joy’s mother thus offered Internet users one more opportunity to discover the island of Saint-Barthélemy, dear to his heart.

More recently, Laeticia Hallyday took over her account Instagram to pay tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, a very close friend of rocker with whom she shared so many years of happiness. In short, there are plenty of opportunities to stay in touch with those who follow her. Publications often very commented and which never fail to make react its subscribers always very happy to find it in any circumstance. Moreover, one of his last stories certainly must not have escaped the attention of his admirers. It must indeed be recognized that this shot was first of all of great beauty, but also very particular. Objeko reveals to you to what extent.

A baby in the arms

Not long ago, Laeticia Hallyday actually appeared on the Web with an infant in her arms. She seemed particularly admiring then. If this is obviously not her child, the happiness of the forties nevertheless raises a large number of questions. It is true that the message that accompanied this photo seems to plunge Laeticia Hallyday back into moments that brought her a lot of happiness. Perhaps therefore a certain nostalgia for the first moments of life. If in reality, it is the child of a couple of friends, the pretty blonde in any case looks very happy when she holds an infant to her heart. Indeed, his message visibly leaves no doubt on the subject.





In this post, Laeticia Hallyday remembers: “We are so happy to accompany you in this new happiness because I know that this year will be the one of love and of life thanks to this beautiful gift which will reinvent it. I can’t help but think back to the day I first became a mom, where it all began. The day I received the first smiles from my babies, where I gave the first bottles, shed the first tears realizing that my little girls were the most beautiful wonders in the world. And that they would change my life forever. We love you all three so much ”.

Why not her?

If of course Laeticia Hallyday seems the happiest of mothers thanks to her two daughters Jade and Joy, is it not possible for her to welcome a new child into her home? Today in a relationship with Jalil Lespert, wouldn’t the lovebirds actually wish to have a common baby one day? Even if on this side, they are both already fulfilled, the idea of ​​starting an even bigger family could cross their minds. Having become inseparable over the months, Laeticia and her companion have all the qualities required to be parents again. With five children between them, they thus have all the experience to know how to share this fatherly and motherly love in the best possible way.

In any case, the subject does not fail to generate a large number of comments on social networks. Some indeed think that Laeticia Hallyday could be tempted by the idea of ​​perpetuating this love by the arrival of a new baby. Therefore, why not imagine a new adoption? But for the moment, the main stakeholders have not expressed themselves on the subject. They seem, in fact, very busy with their daily lives and the magical moments they share together. However after having formalized their relationship and visibly chosen to share their life, isn’t it realistic to project yourself into the future with why not a marriage and a baby to top it all off? A case to follow



