Lagha prefers Algeria to blueberries

Summoned to the French and Algerian U18s on the eve of a double confrontation between the two selections, the young Yannis Lagha has decided.

The exceptional situation has obviously not gone unnoticed these days when Yannis Lagha, young player of OL aged 17, simultaneously received two international invitations: the first from Lionel Rouxel’s U18 tricolor; the second from the Algerian U18s. This for a double Franco-Algerian opposition scheduled for Clairefontaine on October 9 and 12.

Then joined by the Gazette du Fennec, Gone, which has already played among the Algerian U17s, admits its indecision. ” At the moment I have not yet made my choice to know which selection I intend to join for these two friendlies. I am still in the process of thinking about my choice of national selection “, He breathes at first. And to decide this Saturday.





“A logical and natural continuation”

Certainly flattered by the interest of the FFF in his regard, the person concerned chose the Fennecs to continue his progression at the international level. ” It is a logical and natural continuation. It is gratifying for Yannis that the FFF thinks of him but it is above all normal that he continues to wear with pride the jersey of the Fennecs, of which he joined the 2004 generation since last season. There is no reason to have a controversy around a young player like him », Slips a member of his entourage, thus relayed by RMC.

Read also:Mbappé, a great deception unmaskedMbappé, the big announcement of PerezMbappé, a big deal is brewing