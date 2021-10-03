Léa Salamé takes it for her rank against Jean-Luc Mélenchon!

Léa Salamé has made a remarkable start to the season. Co-host of the program “On est en direct” on France 2, the journalist makes a strong impression alongside Laurent Ruquier. After having received Eric Zemmour, Anne Hidalgo and Arnaud Montebourg, the flagship duo of France Télévisions invited Jean-Luc Mélenchon on their set. The boss of La France Insoumise is currently in the campaign, with the approach of the presidential elections of 2022. The least that we can say is that the arrival of Jean-Luc Mélenchon in “On est en direct” was strongly feared given its strained relationship with the public service channel. For good reason, for his debate with Eric Zemmour, Jean-Luc Mélenchon chose to go to the studios of BFM TV when he was to be the first guest of the show “Elysée 2022” presented by Thomas Sotto and Léa Salamé.





It is in this particular context that the interview with Jean-Luc Mélenchon took place this Saturday in “On est en direct”. The faithful of France 2 were numerous to comment on the arrival of the former minister in the program of Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé. Many said they were “shocked” by Léa Salamé’s behavior vis-à-vis the politician, believing that she was “arrogant” and “aggressive”.

“A little shocked at the lack of respect from Salamé and Ruquier towards Mélenchon. Salamé who takes herself for THE public service …. what a melon this one!”, “Léa Salamé more than deserved her prize for the best ‘Dog de Garde ‘”,” Ruquier and Léa Salamé very aggressive towards Mélenchon “,” Léa Salamé very aggressive towards Jean-Luc Mélenchon “,” Has Léa Salamé ever let someone finish a sentence before cutting it with ridiculous questions? “,” Léa Salamé is truly unbearable “,” This woman is hateful, lying and arrogant “, can we read among the many comments.

Many opinions which should not please the main interested party!

