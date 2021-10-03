Leïla Bekhti, Amber Heard and Zulay Pogba at the L’Oréal fashion show

Sunday October 3, 2021, it was L’Oréal’s turn to bring together its ambassadors from around the world for its traditional open-air parade. The show was held on the Esplanade du Trocadéro, opposite the Eiffel Tower, a place also known as the Human Rights Square. And as the presentation celebrated diversity and inclusion for all, the place was renamed the “square of human and women’s rights” for the occasion. “It will convey a strong message in favor of self-esteem and will overturn the codes of traditional parades by inviting the public to join the program against street harassment. The event will celebrate our vision of femininity and feminism, and will be a rallying cry for all women – but also for men – who share our convictions ”, previously declared the international general manager of L’Oréal Paris Delphine Viguier -Hovasse in a press release.





At the event, several well-known ambassadors of the house made a remarkable appearance. Leïla Bekhti, Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello or Yseult, Aishwarya Rai and Cindy Bruna had come. All were seen on the podium for the performance, with the exception of Leïla Bekhti, welcome as a spectator. Other guests invited to the front row of the parade included Zulay Pogba, Marie Drucker, Elsa Zylberstein and Carla Ginola, to name but a few.

