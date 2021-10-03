Let’s go for the 35th edition of the Marathon des sables

We will follow this anniversary edition under the same conditions as a rider in the peloton. It is 2 p.m. this Saturday the day before the start on the bivouac of the Marathon des Sables and the 700 runners, from forty countries, wait patiently, hiding under the black canvases of their Berber tent. The heat is overwhelming: nearly 40 ° C and less than 8% humidity which make this day of preparation a test before the test. “It’s going to be very hot the first three days, minimum. It’s a real sand marathon that you’ll experience ”, declared Patrick Bauer, creator of the event, in a moving briefing after a year and a half of postponing the race.
Now is the time to prepare the bags, a real headache for those who are about to take the start of their first “MDS”. Because the concept of this race in 6 stages is uncompromising: from the day before the start to the arrival of the 6th stage, 7 days and 250km later, the participants are in total autonomy (except for the water and the tent) and carry all of their equipment and food.
No running water, no electricity and no convenience on the bivouac: everything is done, or almost, to make the participants feel like they are in the middle of the desert. A real headache when the days consist of running between 33 and 90 kilometers in the Sahara and it takes for some whole weeks to perfect the contents of their bag by using Excel tables to find the 2000 kcal needed for each race day.
An example of the equipment and food needed for the Marathon des Sables (beware, gas stoves are no longer allowed). (F. Kunckler / The Team)
What sleeping bag? How many flasks of water? A stove or no stove? How many sheets of toilet paper? The most meticulous leave nothing to chance and recondition each food, each medicine to gain illusory grams before the big weighing: the bags must not exceed 15 kg and cannot be below 6 kg (without water ). As a result, a real business for the brands of the trail running market: special gaiters for the desert, sites that offer packs of freeze-dried meals for each day of the MDS, bags designed by the organizer and specially designed for them. equipment of the most famous of the raids in the desert.
120,000
In the extreme conditions offered by Morocco, 120,000 liters of water will be needed for this 35th edition.
A reputation neat by the race management who has perfected its recipe for more than 35 years and who has succeeded in making its event a benchmark in the organization of extreme events. 450 people work, employees and especially volunteers, to allow the ordeal to exist. 45 health professionals, 5,000 treatments per edition, a field hospital, 120,000 liters of water, 450 Berber tents, three helicopters: the MDS is a real city which follows the competitors every day in the desert.
As for the latter, they wait nervously to eat their last meal before surviving only thanks to the contents of their bag for a week. As the sun sets on the bivouac, nervousness does not descend under the Berber tents: the 700 runners are about to live, for the most part, the adventure of their lives. And there is no question of relaxing their attention so close to one of the most memorable days of their life.