Let’s go for the 35th edition of the Marathon des sables

We will follow this anniversary edition under the same conditions as a rider in the peloton. It is 2 p.m. this Saturday the day before the start on the bivouac of the Marathon des Sables and the 700 runners, from forty countries, wait patiently, hiding under the black canvases of their Berber tent. The heat is overwhelming: nearly 40 ° C and less than 8% humidity which make this day of preparation a test before the test. “It’s going to be very hot the first three days, minimum. It’s a real sand marathon that you’ll experience ”, declared Patrick Bauer, creator of the event, in a moving briefing after a year and a half of postponing the race.