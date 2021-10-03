Lhyfe, king of renewable green hydrogen, raises 50 million euros

Green hydrogen and finances are flowing freely for Lhyfe. The Loire-based startup inaugurated, in Bouin (85), on Thursday, September 30, its R&D center, its first production site and the industrialization of its process. And it announced that it had raised 50 million in series A this summer to accelerate the development of green hydrogen from renewable energy.

In addition to the historical partners (Noria, Ovive (Les Saules Group), Ouest Croissance, Océan Participations and SEM Vendée Energie), which – with the exception of Vendée Energie – agreed to renew their financial participation, the young company saw the he arrival of the investment fund Swen Capital Partners and the Banque des Territoires, whose level of holdings has not, however, been disclosed.

Subsidiaries in Italy, Denmark, Germany …

Thirty million are earmarked for the development of research teams and sales staff and twenty for the endowment of equity for the Bouin site and subsidiaries in Italy, Denmark, Germany … and support for international projects. Lhyfe, which employs 60 people today, is expected to double its workforce in 2022. “Renewable hydrogen is a priority in the recovery plan and a key issue in dealing with the necessary decarbonisation of our societies …”, declared Emmanuel Legrand, director of the energy and ecological transition department of the Banque des Territoires. This one commits “To finance all the production sites deployed in France by Lhyfe”, and also supports the VHyGO (Vallée Hydrogen Grand Ouest) project in the West of France. Budgeted at 38 million euros, phase 1 of this project benefits from the support of the ecological transition agency Ademe for 14 million euros.

Coordinated by Lhyfe, VHyGO intends to deploy ten production sites (5tons / day), twenty service stations in Pays de la Loire, Brittany and Normandy. Objective: for any company or community to be located within 100 km of a renewable hydrogen production site, available at less than 8 euros / kg at the pump by 2030 and to reduce the territory’s carbon footprint by avoiding 50,000 tonnes of CO2 by 2024.

Duplicate the model in all departments

Lowering the price of hydrogen at the pump from 12 to 15 euros per kilo, today, to 8 euros or 9 euros is one of the many projects undertaken by Lhyfe which, on August 12, produced its first kilos of hydrogen in Bouin. With the capacity to produce 300 kg per day, Lhyfe is expected to increase its production to one tonne / day over the next few months. “After solving technical problems one after the other and pushing research to complete industrialization, we have succeeded in purifying 99.999% green hydrogen to meet the requirements of car manufacturers. We are going to capitalize on this know-how to produce at a competitive cost ”, indicates Matthieu Guesné, founder of Lhyfe, who has invested 10 million euros in this operation carried out at full speed, 50% of which for R&D alone.

“Just a year ago, we laid the foundation stone. It is rare for projects that go so quickly. Sometimes you have to wait ten years, sometimes you never see them succeed ”, congratulated Christelle Morancais, president of the Pays de La Loire region, whose roadmap of 100 million euros aims to bring about the emergence of a hydrogen sector in her territory. “It is now a question of duplicating the model in all French departments and accelerating use”, recalls Matthieu Guesné, who says to himself above all ” green hydrogen seller“.

Mathieu Guesné, founder of Lhyfe

Transport and construction professionals want to experience H2

To date, the company has four customers in the Pays de la Loire: the Automobile Club de l’Ouest committed to the creation of a hydrogen service station in Le Mans, the Vendée energy union Sydev which should inaugurate a multi-station (biogas, electric recharging and hydrogen) at the beginning of November, at La Roche sur-Yon where a hydrogen bus and dumpsters are to be put into service and two projects led by private companies, more and more curious about this new source of clean energy.

Faster than an electric charge, a full tank also offers greater autonomy. Five to six kilos of hydrogen would make it possible to travel 500 to 600 kilometers. This is what prompted the public works company Charier, which is committed to a process of reducing its carbon emissions, to look into this solution.





“Our construction machines consume 13 million liters of diesel every year. This is 70% of our scope 2 carbon footprint ”, explains Valery Ferber, who is preparing to invest in a 350 HP hydrogen tractor and in a mobile station solution, designed by the Nantes-based company Europe Technologies to launch an experiment on the redevelopment site of the port of La Turballe.

This tractor should consume 20 to 30 kilograms of hydrogen per day. “For now, the brakes are distribution and price. For us, on this site, the investment is three times greater than what we would do with fossil fuel equipment, but that is part of the experiment ”, he admits.

Same reasoning with DB Schenker transport (6,000 employees – 3,000 vehicles and a turnover of 1.4 billion euros in 2021), specializing in messaging, which is preparing to invest loan of one million euros in the creation of a service station and two tractors of 44 tons, the retrofitting of which is entrusted to the Vendée specialist e-Néo.

“Electricity is suitable for short distances but what we are looking for is to have a range of 500 kilometers to ensure interagency links”, explains Eric Micheneau, coordinator of the low carbon strategy of DB Schenker, which is co-constructing its decarbonation plan with Ademe, about to enter into a partnership with Lhyfe. “For us, it is also the way to enter the circular economy by giving a second life to vehicles over five years old that carriers send, generally, to Africa or to Eastern countries where parks are saturated ”, he said. For Lhyfe, the sale of hydrogen should allow it to generate a turnover of 2.5 million euros in 2023.

International know-how

At the same time, thanks to the expertise acquired in Bouin, Lhyfe intends to deploy its know-how – producing green hydrogen from water and renewable energy production (solar, wind, biogas, etc.) on around sixty international projects, most of which are in the process of being examined, including a third in France.

Lhyfe has already been chosen to participate in the construction of the Danish industrial park “GreenLab”, one of the first official and regulatory energy test zones in Europe. Also in Denmark, Lhyfe joined the GreenHyScale consortium whose objective is to pave the way for a large-scale deployment of electrolysis on land and at sea with the development of a new generation 100 MW electrolyser. .

The young company is also involved in two off-shore projects to find more significant wind areas. One around the Sem-Rev test platform created off Le Croisic by the Nantes central school with the SeaLhyfe project, the other in the North Sea. The latter is the subject of a partnership signed last September with Aquaterra Energy, a leader in global offshore engineering solutions, and the oil and gas drilling company Borr Drilling to develop the “Haldane” project, a an innovative project for the production of green hydrogen on an industrial scale at sea, thanks to the deployment of an electrolysis system on a converted jack-up platform.

After a recent project won in Portugal, Lhyfe could announce future projects in Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom in the coming months.