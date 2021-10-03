“Lidl Plus”: Lidl launches its loyalty program

New at Lidl. As of October 20, the hard discount group will offer an unprecedented loyalty program in its French stores. Called “Lidl Plus”, this will allow customers to benefit from in-store discounts as well as other benefits.

Built around a free application that can be downloaded now, Lidl Plus will complement the offers offered throughout the year.

To take advantage of this loyalty program, all you have to do is download the application, select the country and the store concerned. A variety of discounts will then be offered to customers.

It should be noted that until now, Lidl had not offered any loyalty program as its business strategy consisted of continually practicing low prices.





However, after carrying out a study, the brand decided to align itself with its competitors since in France, 95% of consumers have at least one loyalty program.

At the same time, this marketing strategy marks a repositioning of Lidl, which seems to be moving away from its “hard discounter” image, by offering products more in line with those of traditional distribution.

To promote Lidl Plus to as many people as possible, Lidl also intends to carry out a first marketing operation with singer Kendji Girac. At stake, 1,000 concert tickets to be won as part of his tour throughout France.