Liga – 8th day: Real Madrid beaten by Espanyol Barcelona (2-1)

Week of premieres and week to forget for Real Madrid. After biting the dust to everyone’s surprise in the middle of the week against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League, the Merengue fell for the first time in La Liga on the lawn of Espanyol Barcelona (2-1). Amorphous, the Madrid club believed they could come back thanks to Karim Benzema, still a scorer, but the French international was too alone, too long in this match.

Espanyol Barceone – Real Madrid (2-1): The film of the match

Author of a beautiful new goal (70th), that of hope for Real Madrid, Benzema can not do everything alone. Aligned alongside Vinicius Jr at kickoff, the former Lyonnais first spent the first half in search of the ball. Four days after the European disillusionment, Ancelotti had indeed made the choice to run with in particular the first tenure of Toni Kroos or that of Camavinga when Casemiro took place on the bench.

The absence of the Brazilian was felt throughout the first act, with a lack of shouting impact from the Madrid midfielder against the Catalans. Possession was good for Real but too sterile and Espanyol took advantage of the mistakes of this midfield to make a difference.

Darder almost blamed himself

The promoted, with only one victory on the clock in 7 days, took the lead thanks to his home scorer, Raul de Tomas (17th). Like his teammates, he was much quicker than the Madrid defenders to crucify Courtois. With the Catalan club leading in the scoring, it would have been logical to think that Vicente Moreno’s men would lower the curtain and just defend.

It was quite the opposite despite Ancelotti’s adjustment to the break with the exit of Camavinga and the entry of Rodrygo. If Real Madrid lost away for the first time since November 8, 2020, they can only blame themselves. The goal of the break on the hour mark of Aleix Vidal, who started from the center line to deceive Courtois after having erased Nacho from a small bridge, was the symbol of this Madrid team in need of envy.





Benzema not varnished

The burst of pride oddly corresponded with the entry of Casemiro in place of a short-tempered Kroos. The Brazilian has brought power and binding in the game of his people. Not exactly where we expect it to be, but enough to put Benzema in better shape. On a cloud since the start of the season, the Madrid captain has yet to play the saviors of an afternoon.

Frustrated by an offside position from Jovic when he had scored (66th), KB9 did things his way with an unstoppable shot placed four minutes later (2-1, 70th). The goal of hope for Real, that of fear for Espanyol who had the opportunities to fold the match long before. In this breathtaking end of the meeting, Sergi Darder felt he had to bite his fingers to have spoiled his face-to-face against Courtois and allow the Catalan club to lead 3-0, a few minutes before the reduction of the score.

Finally, this miss remained without impact even if the RCDE Stadium believed in the nightmare on a half-volley in the top corner of Hazard (84th). But luck was Barcelona this Sunday, and Benzema’s offside on his handover for the Belgian allowed Espanyol to sign a prestigious victory. Still leader, Real Madrid remains despite everything on three games without a win, in all competitions (1N, 2D). Not the best of scenarios before leaving for the international break …

