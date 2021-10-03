Ligue 1 – “The team did not understand which match it should play”: OM fall again, Sampaoli accuses the blow

The fans of Olympique de Marseille did not need that. Already greatly bereaved after the announcement this Sunday of the death at 78 years of Bernard Tapie, the club icon and symbol of its most prosperous years, they saw their team fall for the second time in a row in the league. After the setback conceded at home against Lens (2-3) last week, it was on the lawn of the reigning French champion that they lost (2-0). And the score only imperfectly reflects Lille’s domination.

We ended up playing as Lille wanted so that’s why we lost

The fault of players marked by the death of Tapie? Not really, if we are to believe the statements of Jorge Sampaoli after the final whistle: “All the players had heard the news but we didn’t talk about it, we just talked about the game plan we had to put in place”, soberly indicated the Argentine when asked to react to the death of the former Minister of the City.

How Sampaoli brought OM back to life

The Olympian coach, recovered, a few days after the already frustrating draw conceded against Galatasaray in the Europa League (0-0), lambasted the behavior of his players on the lawn: “Today the team did not understand which game they should play and we ended up playing as Lille wanted so that’s why we lost”. It is true that his group has not ceased to be pierced by Lille arrows, especially in a second period when Pau Lopez could have fetched the ball more than once in his net (only 5 shots on 12 in all for the Northerners).





Payet’s absence is difficult to fill

Often praised so far, the Marseille environment has suffered particularly, unable to get the ball out properly and suffocated by Mastiffs with long teeth: “We did not manage to have control of the game. We lost too many balls and Lille are a team which plays very well against, with a very fast attacking game. The match went in the direction where Lille wanted to go. “, lamented Sampaoli, whose formation has won only 37% of its 30 duels played, and finished at ten after the exclusion of Cengiz Under (77th).

If he also regretted the absence of Dimitri Payet (affected in the calf), “determining in the construction of the game and the finish in the matches he has played”, of which “the absence is difficult to fill”, he did not spare the players present at Pierre Mauroy from criticism: “You have to work a lot to be able to dominate more. You have to continue to go through the game to win matches. You have to control the ball better and know how to use it well in a league where there is a lot of speed and blocks. “.

After a successful start to the season, where the grinta transmitted to his players and where his often unreadable team organization had allowed him to surprise more than one opponent, Sampaoli seems to have tasted the other side of the coin this time, paying the many spaces left behind by his troops to attackers from Lille. Still 4 points behind Lens, solid runner-up, after this third game in a row without a win, OM are far from being in crisis, but the truce will do the Olympians good in order to get their ideas back in place, so try, on October 17 against Lorient, to move forward.

