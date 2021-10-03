Ligue 1 – They did not lose, but it’s just like: the Lyonnais blame themselves after the draw in the derby

Frustration and bitterness. Well launched after the first period, the players of Olympique Lyonnais headed straight for a fourth success in a row in the 123rd derby in history, thanks to a goal from Houssem Aouar. But a tasteless second period, with no shot on target, will have finally brought the Gones back, on a small cloud after their victory in the Europa League against Brondby this week (3-0), on earth.

Paqueta, the best of L1? “He has the technique of a Brazilian and the grinta of an Argentinian”

“We are frustrated, it’s always hard to accept a draw, especially in these conditions and with the physiognomy of the match, it’s very frustrating for us”, thus recognized the Lyon striker after the match at the microphone ofAmazon prime. “Frustrated? Yes, because we lost 2 points, and in my opinion it was avoidable, supported the Rhone coach, Peter Bosz, a few minutes after his number 8. I’m not happy because we’re not winning “.

We were the best team but we didn’t manage to score the second and the third goal even though we had a lot of chances

The fault was two hand errors, first that of Lopes, who came out of his area to prevent Bouanga from going to conclude against, and which caused the exclusion of the goalkeeper of OL (74th), before Jason Denayer, who came into play a little earlier, does not stop a header from Jean-Philippe Krasso from the wrong part of the body, conceding a penalty converted by Wahbi Khazri (90th + 4). “There are two facts of the game that are contrary to us, it’s complicated for us tonight but we will retain the positive to be able to move forward”, tried to positively Aouar.

Aouar, goalscorer against ASSE

“We see that there is quality in the team, we have seen it in certain phases of the game, that’s why I say that we could have taken shelter, either with a goal or even in the way of playing and keeping the ball “, also regretted the one who lived, in a personal capacity, a very good week, even if he also symbolized this OL which was scuttled, by lacking lucidity on a face-to-face with Etienne Green, shortly before that his team does not end up at ten.

Jérôme Boateng, who experienced the end of the game from the bench, shared the disappointment of his midfielder: “It was a tough game, we were the best team but we failed to score the second and third goals despite having a lot of chances”, recalled the German international. He was thinking in particular of this goal refused for Shaqiri just before the break (45th), for an offside from Paqueta at the start, and a new canceled achievement, from Toko-Ekambi this time (47th), a few minutes after the return of the cloakrooms. Not to mention these duels won by Green (4th, 13th, 18th, 36th) in an exciting first period.

“With the qualities we have, we can do better. From time to time it was good, we also had a few chances … We have to score. The disallowed goal (from Shaqiri) makes a big difference, because at 1 or 2-0, it changes a lot of things “, for his part lamented Peter Bosz, whose team surely lacked freshness, with a workforce cut off from its two nines (Dembélé and Slimani) and who was playing his 5th game in two weeks.

The Dutch tactician, who we saw more and more satisfied with the press conferences, returned a little to his spleen of the beginning of the season, especially when he looked at the classification of his team: “10th (eleven points from PSG, Editor’s note) is not good, we have to be higher, and we will work on it after the truce”. It will be in another meeting at the top, facing Monaco.

