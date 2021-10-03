LIVE – Death of Bernard Tapie: a mass Wednesday in Paris, the funeral scheduled for Friday in Marseille

THE TRIBUTE OF DIDIER DESCHAMPS

The coach of the France team Didier Deschamps salutes the memory of Bernard Tapie, its president at OM when he was captain. “The disappearance of Bernard Tapie saddens me deeply. It is under his direction, at the Olympique de Marseille, that I experienced my first great successes, that I won my first titles, in particular the most beautiful one that a player can dream with his club, the Champions League, May 26, 1993.

But I have many other memories of our relationship and will never forget that he marked my career by picking me up in Nantes, in 1989. Through the requirement that was his, he certainly strengthened my spirit of competitor. Bernard Tapie was a passionate and fascinating man when he spoke of management, a fighter who hated to be beaten and whose iron mind rubbed off on his players.

These last years and until these last days, surrounded by his family, he had fought with admirable courage against the disease, forcing the respect of all. To his wife Dominique, to his children and grandchildren, I send my heartfelt condolences and assure them of all my sympathy. “