Liverpool and City parted in a spectacular draw / Premier League / J7 / Liverpool-City (2-2) / SOFOOT.com

Eye for eye, tooth for tooth. In a match once again of great intensity, Liverpool and Manchester City surrendered blow for blow, without managing to decide (2-2). Led twice despite greater control in the game, the Citizens have found the resources to pick up. As against Chelsea at the end of August, Liverpool conceded another draw at home against a contender for the title.

Goals: Mané (59e) and Salah (76e) for the Reds // Foden (69e) and De Bruyne (81e) for Skyblues

After having traveled on the roads of Europe – respectively to Porto and Paris – this week, Liverpool and Manchester City continued a capital week, before the international break. A duel at the top between the last two masters of the Kingdom, still favorites to dominate England in football this season. After a first half outrageously dominated by Mancuniens still uninspired in front of goal, the two teams caught up after the break to offer the great spectacle to which they have accustomed football lovers for several seasons. Mohamed Salah struggled with individual exploits, but City managed to find the answer each time (2-2). A draw that makes at least one happy: Chelsea, new Premier League leader.





The blue hand

A fully tactical start, an aggressive Henderson not hesitating to go high and a midfielder citizen sometimes taken, allowing Liverpool to see some situations arise, badly negotiated by Salah or Mané. But little by little, the Skyblues extinguish their opponents. Bernardo Silva performs a superb solo act to shift Foden to the left of the area, but the English genius stumbles on Alisson, well out (21e). Deprived of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Reds suffer cruelly in their right lane. Kevin De Bruyne throws himself in the middle of the box, but crosses too much (24e), before sending his plunging head above on a center unmanned by a Foden metronome of his team (34e). Opposite, Liverpool ends this first period in apnea (only one strike attempted in 45 minutes), unable to bring out a ball, and James Milner continues to suffer in his lane. A final tackle from Alisson at Foden’s feet (44e) condemns the two teams to join the heat of the locker room without having found the fault.

Anfield caught in the middle of a tornado



Running back into the Anfield corridor, Jürgen Klopp may have spent a bit of Black Sabbath or Iron Maiden to his flock during the rest. Anyway, the Reds are back in heavy metal mode from the cover, Diogo Jota making Ederson shine after having beautifully turned around (50e). The pulsations go up several notches in the stands, and the match is unbridled. Little successful until then, Mohamed Salah made a big difference to put Sadio Mané in orbit and blow up an entire stadium (1-0, 59e).

In lack of offensive efficiency – as too often this season – and jostled as rarely, the Skyblues look down a little. Not Phil Foden. Perfectly found on the left of the surface after a good sequence from Gabriel Jesus, the kid from Stockport crosses perfectly to find the small opposite net of Alisson (1-1, 69e). Already warned, James Milner borders on the correctional (73e), but Liverpool are not wavering. On the contrary, now is the time for Mohamed Salah’s masterpiece. Found on the right of the surface, the Egyptian has fun with Aymeric Laporte before concluding by crossing perfectly (2-1, 76e). A second act that turns into madness with this strike from De Bruyne deflected by Matip who once again brings back an ecstatic Guardiola and his family (2-2, 81e). The end of the match is unbreathable, Rodri miraculously saves in front of Fabinho (87e), but both teams ultimately only take one point home. Thank you anyway for the show.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson – Milner (Gómez, 78e), Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson – Henderson, Fabinho, C. Jones – Salah, Jota (Firmino, 68e), Mané. Coach: Jürgen Klopp.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson – Walker, R. Dias, Laporte, Cancelo – B. Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne – Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish (Sterling, 66e). Coach: Pep Guardiola.

By Tom Binet