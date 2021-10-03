Liverpool and Manchester City neutralize each other in superb Premier League shock

The match: 2-2
Liverpool therefore remain the only undefeated team in the Premier League this season. But the Reds (second) who drew with the Citizens (third), leave the place of leader after seven days at Chelsea, (winner of Southampton 3-1 on Saturday). Just like this superb meeting, the suspense promises to be panting until the end in the fight for the title.
And yet the first twenty minutes were soothing. But then the Manchester City machine kicked in. And it was a small miracle for the Reds, non-existent offensively, that the score was 0-0 at the break. Because in particular weakened by their right side, where James Milner, positioned sideways, has suffered enormously, they have been tossed about, even sometimes downright suffocated. But certainly inspired, like a twirling Bernardo Silva – author of an incredible festival in the middle of six opponents (21st) – the Citizens then still cruelly lacked realism in front of goal. Highly visible on the left, Foden stumbled on Alisson twice (21st, 44th) while De Bruyne repeatedly lacked skill or promptness (24th, 34th, 38th, 39th).
A stark contrast between the Reds’ first and second half
No doubt severely shaken by their coach, Jürgen Klopp, the Reds suddenly woke up as soon as the resumption. Ederson then had to intervene on a tight cross from Milner who was looking for Jota (47th), then especially against the latter, author of a superb sequence of control shots from the left (50th). And much more realistic than his opponent, the LFC scored on his second chance, him. Salah accelerated and served Mané perfectly, who scored with a cross shot from the perfect right (59th).
Then, in the last half hour, the meeting turned into furious madness: Foden equalized with a superb cross shot from the left (69th), a burning Salah (see below) gave the advantage to his family. thanks to a sublime jewel (76th), before De Bruyne equalizes with a deflected left strike (81st). Not to mention a red card … forgotten precisely against Milner (already warned, he should have been again for his fault on Silva, 73rd) and a breathless final where each team could have won 3-2. But Rodri saved in front of Fabinho (87th), then Jesus was against in extremis (90th + 1). What show !
Player: Salah is magic!
Now author of nine goals and three assists in nine matches this season, including six goals and three offerings in seven Premier League games, Mohamed Salah has confirmed his Olympic form. However, like his team, we did not see the Egyptian striker in the first period. But the way he ridiculed Cancelo and accelerated to serve Mané on the first goal (59th), and more, the extraordinary double contact sequence, roulette, hook, cross strike with the right foot that he managed to register the second (76th), were simply magical! Certainly, her team did not win (2-2), but with a “Pharaoh” at this level, she can dream very big …
1
Liverpool’s number of shots in the first half, the lowest for the Reds in such a period of a Premier League home game since January 31, 2017 against Chelsea (one too, 1-1). And this match against City also ended in a draw (2-2).