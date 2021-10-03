Liverpool and Manchester City neutralize each other in superb Premier League shock

Player: Salah is magic!

Now author of nine goals and three assists in nine matches this season, including six goals and three offerings in seven Premier League games, Mohamed Salah has confirmed his Olympic form. However, like his team, we did not see the Egyptian striker in the first period. But the way he ridiculed Cancelo and accelerated to serve Mané on the first goal (59th), and more, the extraordinary double contact sequence, roulette, hook, cross strike with the right foot that he managed to register the second (76th), were simply magical! Certainly, her team did not win (2-2), but with a “Pharaoh” at this level, she can dream very big …