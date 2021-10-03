Liverpool – Manchester City (2-2): No winner but a spectacle in the shock of the 7th day

The shock at the top did not disappoint but ended without a winner. Liverpool and Manchester City fought a superb fight on Sunday during the 7th day of the Premier League, and parted in a draw (2-2). First dominated, the Reds raised the tone in the second half and found the fault by Sadio Mané (59th) then Mohamed Salah (76th) but the Citizens also had strong arguments and equalized each time by Phil Foden (69th) then Kévin De Bruyne (81st). All this ultimately benefits Chelsea, new leader with 1 and 2 points ahead of Liverpool and City.

City not efficient enough

Champions League ‘It’s disrespectful’: Ferdinand hallucinates to have seen Messi lie down on free kick 09/29/2021 At 3:18 PM

Galvanized by the Anfield public, the Reds entered the match strong and sought to put pressure on the opposing defense thanks to the faculty of percussion of Mané and Salah. Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, however, did not panic and after a very careful first quarter of an hour, City began to put their foot on the ball. If Kévin De Bruyne slowly got into action, Bernardo Silva achieved an incredible axial ride between six opponents before launching Foden who went up against Alisson Becker (20th).

Mohamed Salah – FC Liverpool vs. Manchester city Credit: Getty Images

Masters of the midfield, the Citizens regularly played behind the back of James Milner who made up for the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold on injury. The unusual right-back thus almost conceded a penalty by returning energetically to Foden (33rd). The latter then deposited his cross on the poorly adjusted plunging head of De Bruyne (34th). Little worried in a first period where Liverpool fired only one shot, Ederson spoke about the quality of his game on the foot with a very long raise for the stirring Foden that Alisson again effectively stopped (44th).





Liverpool take matters into their own hands

At the resumption, the men of Jürgen Klopp decided to recover and raise the tone. Diogo Jota warmed Ederson’s gloves after a nice pass from Joel Matip (50th). Mané, took advantage of a huge work of his friend Salah to go and deceive the Mancunian goalkeeper with a cross shot on the right and open the scoring (1-0, 59th). City conceded their second goal of the season after that against Tottenham in Matchday 1 (1-0) but reacted quickly.

Pep Guardiola launched Raheem Sterling in place of the disappointing Jack Grealish (66th). However, it was the holders Gabriel Jesus and Foden who did the job, the first allowing the second to equalize with a small precise shot to the left of the opponent’s area (1-1, 69th). As Guardiola claimed a second yellow card for Milner after a foul on Bernardo Silva, Salah showed the full extent of his talent. The Egyptian passed between three opponents before playing Laporte to the right of the truth zone to conclude with a shot from the right foot (2-1, 76th). He is already 6 goals in the league this season.

Klopp quickly replaced Milner but the Citizens were able to respond again when the untenable Foden turned into a passer for De Bruyne who sent his axial recovery to the back of the net (2-2, 81st). Like his English teammate, the Belgian has unlocked his Premier League counter. In a breathtaking end to the match, Fabinho thought he could give back the advantage to his family by inheriting the ball at the far post after a free kick from the right and a failed exit from Ederson but Rodri emerged to counter him (87th) . For the second time in a row in the league, Liverpool must be content with a draw but remain undefeated while City avoids a new setback that would have stained after the one in front of PSG in the Champions League (2-0).

Champions League Mbappé, an almost seductive famine 09/29/2021 at 13:59