LMS – D4 | Overwhelming Paris, Aix and Nantes back to back

Paris Saint-Germain returns to the top of the Starligue with its very large victory against Cesson (45-22). The shock between Aix and Nantes was much closer, and resulted in a draw between the two Europeans (27-27). Emil Nielsen, hit in the ankle, did not finish the meeting.



We cannot say that there was a match between the Paris Saint Germain and Cesson-Rennes. The Breton club, which had been able to surprise Nantes on the first day, did not exist against the defending champion. With a good start to the match from Yann Genty, author of five saves in the first ten minutes, PSG flew from the start of the meeting (8-1, 9 ′). Slapped at the start, Sébastien Leriche’s men experienced a new hole in the middle of the first period (12-6, 17 ′; 17-6, 22 ′), definitively putting an end to the already slim hopes of the CRMHB to return to the meeting . With a gap of twelve goals at the break (23-11, 30 ′), PSG quickly went to 20 in the second period, against the Cessonnais off topic and authors of only five goals in a quarter of an hour (36-16 , 47 ′).

The Parisians, in demonstration, prevail on one of the largest gaps in the history of the championship (45-22), three goals from the 2012 record between Billère and Montpellier (24-50). On the Parisian side, eight players scored at least three goals, while the Parisian defense held in check the Cessonnais assaults (42 shots for Cesson, against 57 for Paris). Paris therefore logically regains its leadership position with a fourth victory in four games.

Aix and Nantes can not decide, Nielsen injured





The real shock of this Saturday opposed two of the French representatives in the European League, the Aix region and Nantes. The two teams, four points from kick-off, had to win to stay in contact with the top places. Without Aymeric Minne remained on the bench all match because of ankle pain, Nantes entered the game well, with an Emil Nielsen present at the start of the game (3 saves including 1 penalty in the first 7 minutes) and a Thibaud Briet efficient (2-5, 8 ′), but Aix quickly returned to the game. Matthieu Ong, in check in the first minutes, finds the success that has characterized him since the start of the season and contributes to the improvement in the score of Aix. Alberto Entrerrios sets his time-out, but Romain Lagarde, the former Nantes resident, gives Aix two goals ahead of time (10-8, 19 ′). Nantes stopped the bleeding, but returned to the locker room with a delay (12-11, 30 ′).

On the return from the locker room, the game remains tight, but a fact of the match disrupts its course on the Nantes side: while going to look for a ball next to his goal, Emil Nielsen twists his ankle near the LED panels (39 ′). The Danish goalkeeper, very good with 12 saves (46%), must immediately leave the field, his face marked with pain. Aix takes advantage of a Mickaël Robin who has not yet entered his match and also, on the other side, the saves of his young goalkeeper Kalim Zahaf, excellent since his entry in the middle of the first period (10 saves, 45%), to dig the gap (18-15, 42 ′).

Nantes does not give up, and returns quickly enough in the meeting. Thibaud Briet gives back the advantage to his people more than ten minutes from the end (21-22, 49 ′), and the end of the game is full of suspense. Both teams are struggling to score, a few shots miss the target, and each goal is very expensive. After being blocked for a long time at 25-25, the score is unlocked on a good breakthrough from Alexandre Cavalcanti (25-26, 58 ′). Ian Tarrafeta responds, and in the last minute, a save from Alejandro Romero gives the ball to pass for Aix. Gabriel Loesch took advantage of this and gave his team the advantage, but in the last seconds of the game, captain Valero Rivera equalized and allowed Nantes to hang on to the draw (27-27). Both teams may regret, but the game was fairly balanced, and each will find something to console themselves with the score.

