Locatelli stabs Toro / Serie A / J7 / Torino-Juventus (0-1) / SOFOOT.com

Long disarmed against a solid and supportive Toro, Juventus belatedly won (0-1) thanks to a millimeter shot from Manuel Locatelli. This allows the Old Lady to continue her series of positive results, after a failed start to the season.

Goal: Locatelli (86e) for Juve

This Saturday, everyone had long turned off the light. No goal, few chances: this derby della Molle has mostly done in the unwelcome excess of sobriety. And then, Manuel Locatelli appeared to project his little light in the pit of the Olimpico. A flat of the right foot perfectly booted, and the Garnets, cruelly shot, must have folded. Without quite convincing, the Bianconeri continue to raise the noggin in the league with a third consecutive victory in Serie A.





Piedmontese porridge

For this 204e Turin derby, Juve (tenth) and Toro (ninth) measure each other at similar heights, things rare enough to be highlighted. The plate is appetizing, but you still have to know how to eat properly. At the start of the match, Kean swallowed a scoring opportunity by forgetting Chiesa on the block, and McKennie was no more inspired on the outskirts of sixteen meters a few minutes later. The match then turns into a rhythmic war of movement, but where many shoot more or less blank. Apart from Rabiot, precise in the midfield, almost everyone mixes the ball brushes at the foot, while the two teams multiply the losses of ball and the approximate phases of attack. The Toro regains a little control at the end of the first act, but the Old Lady plays it on experience by regrouping low block and shielding her penalty area.

Loca, Loca, Locatelli

Disarmed in the first period, Juve draws its strengths just after the break by bringing in Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian immediately brings more creativity and fantasy up front, and forces Milinković-Savić to relax with a cheeky left shot. The ex-Florentin also tries to playfully scratch a penalty after contact with Pobega in the area, but the referee does not fall for the trap. Next ? The black hole. The more the minutes pass, the more the stakes of the match seem to siphon off the already not flamboyant offensive going of the two formations. Sickening to everyone, except Manuel Locatelli. Lonely at sixteen meters, the white and black midfielder adjusts Milinković-Savić with a wonderfully placed flat. The Toro will not recover and must, again and again, resolve to leave the three points to the Old Lady. A good omen for Massimiliano Allegri, whose men confirm their recovery in Serie A.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Milinković-Savić – Zima, Bremer, Rodríguez – Singo, Lukić (Linetty, 66e), Mandragora, Ola Aina (Ansaldi, 66e) – Pobega, Brekalo (Rincón, 84e) – Sanabria (Baselli, 77e). Coach: Ivan Jurić.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczęsny – Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro – Bernardeschi (Kulusevski, 80e), McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot – Chiesa (Kaio Jorge, 89e), Kean (Cuadrado, 45e). Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.