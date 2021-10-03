luxury real estate on the Côte d’Azur, a haven for money laundering?

Who owns the most beautiful villas on the Côte d’Azur? Difficult to answer, as the structures put in place are so sophisticated. The Pandora Papers show that the tax and legal engineering put in place sometimes aims to hide the origin of the money.

On paper, the Côte d’Azur has all the characteristics conducive to money laundering: pleasant living environment, proximity to Italy and Monaco, dynamic market for luxury real estate, and the presence of large French and foreign fortunes. But reality confirms it: the “Pandora Papers”, this leak of nearly 12 million documents from 14 offshore firms, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and shared with its partners, including the investigation unit of Radio France, allows us to understand how sophisticated offshore arrangements were used to acquire real estate on the Côte d’Azur. Through these structures, owners have been able to hide their identity, reduce their taxes in a more or less legal manner, and inject money into France whose origin we do not know.

Andrej Babis name appears first in the “Pandora Papers”. Thanks to a complex arrangement, in 2009 he acquired two properties on three hectares of land in Mougins in the Alpes-Maritimes. He first injected 15 million euros into a company in the British Virgin Islands, of which he was the beneficiary. This sum was then loaned to another of its companies, created at the same time in the United States, to be finally injected by a Monegasque company in the purchase of its real estate. Three companies. Three territories. And especially a lender and a borrower who actually seem to be the same person.

The characteristics of this arrangement largely resemble what anti-money laundering specialists call a “loan-back” or “auto-loan”. This technique can be used when “the origin of the funds of the lending company is doubtful”, explains Maurice Feferman, legal director of Swiss Life Assets Managers, and co-author of Real estate in the face of money laundering and terrorist financing.“In this case, the launderer prefers to go through ‘legally complex’ arrangements to confuse the issue, and prevent the operation, if it is too direct, leading the French tax authorities or the anti-money laundering services to take an interest up close to this operation. ”

The origin of funds is often difficult to establish in these real estate transactions. When the money is not loaned by a bank, but by a company, let alone by an offshore company, it is difficult to know who is behind the lender. In the “Pandora Papers”, we find concrete examples of the use of opaque arrangements when buying real estate on the Côte d’Azur. In 2012, a Monegasque civil society was able to acquire real estate in Grasse for the sum of 12 million euros. The purchase was financed by a loan of 17 million euros from a company domiciled in the British Virgin Islands, Securicton Consolidated LTD.

The loan appears clearly in the deed of sale. The notary received documents sent by the Panamanian law firm ALCOGAL (Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee), whose activity consists in creating companies in the main tax havens. But these documents do not specify who is behind the company. They are content to demonstrate that the said company does indeed have a legal existence. The only names that appear are those of the managers who are actually nominees.

The notary who registered the deed of sale is theoretically supposed to declare this kind of situation to Tracfin, the French financial intelligence service. Any suspicion concerning arrangements which could be likened to money laundering operations must in fact be reported. Magistrates have confirmed to us that, according to them, the size of the sum, the presence of straw managers, the use of a tax haven, could have led to a declaration of suspicion.

The notary concerned by this transaction, and by several other sales also involving empty shells in the British Virgin Islands or in Cyprus, replied that due to professional secrecy, he was not entitled to “not allowed to answer on files or on clients that[il aurait] had to know “. And that if he does not “did not respect this rule, any customer concerned could commit to [son] against civil and criminal legal actions “.

When the suspicions of money laundering do not relate to the purchase of real estate, they may appear during the construction phase. The amounts reached on certain villa projects can indeed easily exceed the 10 million euros mark. And here again, not only are the arrangements used very complex, but the question of the economic interest of certain operations arises.





An example of a loan granted by the British Virgin Islands company Bimis Holding to the Monegasque company New Redon. (DOCUMENT HERE)

For example, in February 2014, a Monegasque civil society, SCP New Redon, owned, according to documents from the “Pandora Papers”, by the Luxembourg management company Euro-Providence, bought land in Mougins for 1.4 million dollars. ‘euros. The deed of sale does not show any loan. And yet, three weeks earlier, a company based in the British Virgin Islands, Bimis Holding Group LTD, signed a loan agreement with the said Luxembourg company.





The characteristics of this loan question. It is granted with an interest rate of 0% and provides for a one-off repayment after five years. The money was wired by the British Virgin Islands company, from a bank account at Danske Bank in Estonia, (an establishment at the center of a gigantic Russian money laundering scandal), and finally landed on the account of the SCP New Redon open to the Julius Baer in Monaco.

Between January 2014 and September 2019, we can find traces of seven loans granted by Bimis Holding Group LTD to the Luxembourg company. Each time, the money is transferred to one of the bank accounts of SCP New Redon, in particular to Julius Baer in Monaco. In all, more than eight million euros were paid, and which would have been used for construction work on the land purchased in Mougins. A contract was in fact signed directly by Bimis Holding, as contracting authority, with an architect from Le Cannet for a sum of 4.5 million euros including tax shortly after the purchase of the land. It provides for the construction of a main villa, a caretaker’s house, a swimming pool and a pool house.

But who really paid for this work and made all the transfers from bank accounts in Estonia and then in Guernsey? The Pandora Papers show the name of a Russian national: Mikhail Zayts, about whom we found very little information online. It was therefore not possible to reach him to find out what was his interest in financing the work of a house to which he is officially not linked, since his name does not appear in the transaction in France.

In his book on money laundering, Maurice Feferman talks about a situation that looks like this. In a chapter devoted to the question of works, he explains: “A person who may have funds of dubious or undeclared origin can increase the value of a property by having the work carried out, he explains. This requires calling on companies that have little regard for the origin of the funds, and this makes it possible not to declare the origin of the funds. “ According to our information, the Mougins house, with a living area of ​​900 square meters, is now on sale for a price of 30 million euros.

We will not know more, since neither the architect nor the French spouses who are shareholders of the Luxembourg company have responded to our requests. The French fiduciary manager of the Monegasque company, who also works as a manager in a luxury real estate agency in Cannes, did not wish to respond to our interview request either. But it still provided us with an element that allows us to better understand the operation of these arrangements, and above all, the lack of reporting to Tracfin of the disputed transactions.

On the use of offshore locations, transfers and the identity of the real owner of the house, she explained in particular to the investigation unit of Radio France that she was not bound by an obligation to report to Tracfin, unlike her neighbors of offices which, as real estate agents, are required by law to report any suspicion of money laundering. It therefore appears that within the same real estate structure, the roles could be distributed. On the one hand, some people see questionable flows passing but are not obliged to report them by their profession, while on the other hand, their colleagues, who are bound by this obligation, are kept away. opaque assemblies.

The French Riviera recently experienced a resounding news item involving a Russian oligarch and real estate professionals. In November 2017, Suleyman Kerimov was arrested at Nice airport. This close friend of Vladimir Poutine is suspected by the police of having bought a villa in Antibes 35 million euros, while it actually cost 127 million. The difference would have been used to pay in the form of bribes from sellers and intermediaries. An investigation was opened, in particular for tax fraud and aggravated money laundering. And we find cited or implicated: lawyers, real estate agents, legal representatives, managers, and notaries … The company that bought the villa admitted facts of complicity in tax fraud, and signed a judicial agreement of public interest (CJIP) accompanied by a fine of 1.4 million euros, in addition to the tax adjustment of more than 10 million euros.





The entrance to the villa Yesterday, at Cap d’Antibes which was allegedly bought by the Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov using the name of another individual. (Yann COATSALIOU / AFP)

For its part, the profession is defending itself. “We can ask for documents abroad, legal certificates on the validity of the company, there is a limit”, explains Nicolas Meurot, president of the Chambre des notaires des Alpes Maritimes. “In some cases, we can identify the beneficiary, in other cases it is extremely complicated, especially when there is an interposition of companies. “ In 2020, French notaries sent 1,546 suspicious transaction reports to Tracfin, totaling 2.3 billion euros. A number down 15% compared to 2019. But “if this decrease mainly occurred during the months of March to May, at the height of the health crisis, the trend was maintained over the rest of the year”, notes the French financial intelligence service in its latest annual report.