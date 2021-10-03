Madrid fall to Espanyol in La Liga despite Benzema goal

Ready to kick off in a 4-4-2 with Eduardo Camavinga and Valverde on the wings, Real delivered a first period without relief. In lack of ideas, he was punished by a former member of the house when Raul De Tomas cut a strong cross at the near post in front of Adrian Embarda’s goal for the opener (1-0, 17th). The Madrid-trained striker launched the locals perfectly, who then exploited the many largesse left by the Madrid defense.



