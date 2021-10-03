Madrid fall to Espanyol in La Liga despite Benzema goal

For a long time amorphous, Carlo Ancelotti’s players were led by two goals before coming back to score thanks to the tenth goal in all competitions from Karim Benzema. Insufficient to reverse the course of the match. With 17 points, the Merengues retain the lead in the standings ahead of Atlético Madrid thanks to a better goal difference.
Ready to kick off in a 4-4-2 with Eduardo Camavinga and Valverde on the wings, Real delivered a first period without relief. In lack of ideas, he was punished by a former member of the house when Raul De Tomas cut a strong cross at the near post in front of Adrian Embarda’s goal for the opener (1-0, 17th). The Madrid-trained striker launched the locals perfectly, who then exploited the many largesse left by the Madrid defense.
On a harmless ball in midfield, Aleix Vidal erased Nacho from a small bridge to appear in front of Thibaut Courtois and worsen the score with his right foot (2-0, 62nd). A defensive laxity that could have cost even more if Sergi Darder had won his duel in front of Thibaut Courtois (63rd).
After being refused a goal for offside (66th), Karim Benzema relaunched Real with a curled shot from the right after eliminating several players (2-1, 71st). Eden Hazard believed to equalize with a volley from the right after a return from Benzema in the box, but the Frenchman was offside (83rd). Already held in check last weekend against Villarreal (0-0), Real Madrid is no longer moving forward.