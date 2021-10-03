Maestro Caroline (Don’t forget the lyrics) moved to tears following a surprise from Nagui on the set (VIDEO)

Nothing stops Caroline in Do not forget the lyrics. The new maestro has a series of victories and is now ranked among the best candidates of the show. On the set, the singer had a special visit that she did not expect.
Since September 18, Caroline makes its way in Do not forget the lyrics. The candidate leaves no chance to the other competitors, so much so that she has already found her place among the greatest candidates of the music show. Once again, this Saturday, October 2, the singer eliminated her opponent and won an additional twenty thousand euros. Faced with this new victory, Nagui reserved a little surprise for Caroline who could not hide her emotion.
Caroline’s mother visits him
While Nagui celebrates Caroline’s victory by hugging her, the candidate’s mother appears on the set: “I turn you around on purpose, tell her in her ear who’s there, and she say ‘oh, there’s my momma‘”, says the presenter of The Artist. Astonished to see her mother on the set, the Maestro has tears rising. “She hits the mark“Says the presenter to his mother.”We feel that music is very often present at home because it makes a lot of references to what you like and listen to, what his dad listens to, what his grandfather listens to“, he notes. Still little known to viewers, his mother gives details of his childhood:”Yes … Very young, they were already doing karaoke with his brother at three or four years old.“
“In my heart it’s number 1“
Not only does Caroline know a large number of songs, but she masters them all to perfection, which allows her today to climb slowly in the ranking of the greatest Maestros: “I don’t know if you realize, it is 169,000 euros“, explains Nagui. With her 24 victories Caroline is now a formidable opponent: “She is the 21st best of all the Maestros in the history of this show, tied with Aline“. A nice surprise for the young woman who was not expecting it: “In my heart it’s number 1“, specifies the one that gave him life before Nagui nods: “That’s for sure, of course!“