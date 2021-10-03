man suffers from “restless anus syndrome” after contracting the disease

In Tokyo, a Japanese man who tested positive for Covid-19 declared a brand new symptom: the “restless anal syndrome”. It could say a lot about the health consequences of the disease even after recovery.

Restless anal syndrome

The 77-year-old man had been taken to Tokyo University Medical Hospital to be treated for Covid-19. But, upon recovery, the man developed new symptoms. He suffered from insomnia and anxiety, which prompted him to seek medical help again. They then declared that he had “restless anal syndrome”. “Several weeks after his release, he gradually began to feel deep anal discomfort and restless, about 10 cm from the perineal region “, then indicated his doctor, Dr. Itaru Nakamura.





He then clarified that the man needed move to feel better and that the discomfort was accentuated at rest. The Japanese man was indeed relieved when he ran, but in the evening, when he went to bed, the symptoms worsened. Before this man, no other “restless anal syndrome” had declared or published in the list of symptoms of Covid-19.

The nervous system affected?

If the doctor wanted to reassure by indicating: “Neurological findings, including deep tendon reflex, perineal loss of sensory and spinal cord damage, revealed no abnormalities,” this syndrome could reflect the impact of Covid-19 on the neuropsychiatric state former patients. Indeed, doctors have associated this symptom with restless legs syndrome which is a chronic disorder that results in an uncontrollable urge to move the legs.

This is due to nervous system disorders and this could also be the case for “restless anal syndrome”. Researchers will therefore continue to monitor neuropsychiatric disorders that are common after remission from Covid-19. Many cases of delirium have also been observed in recent months.

