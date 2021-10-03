Manchester City resists Liverpool after a crazy scenario

On the occasion of the seventh day of the Premier League, Liverpool hosted Manchester City at Anfield Road. Held in check by Brentford (3-3) after a crazy match, the Reds wanted to resume their march forward against the defending champion. Side City, the beautiful victory obtained against Chelsea last weekend (1-0) marked the spirits. For this shock of 5:30 pm, Jürgen Klopp aligned a 4-3-3 with the trio Mané, Salah, Jota in tip. Pep Guardiola opted for a similar pattern with Grealish, Foden and Gabriel Jesus ahead. Klopp’s men put pressure on their opponent from the first minutes without getting any straightforward situations. Over the minutes, the debates became balanced and the Cityzens managed to contain the onslaught of Liverpool.

What follows after this advertisement

We had to wait for the 20th to see the first opportunity of the match. Bernardo Silva carried out a small festival and shifted Foden who stumbled on Alisson. City got the best opportunities and De Bruyne, well served by Cancelo in the box, saw the frame slip away (24th). In a strong moment, Manchester City chained the dangerous actions. On the left, Foden distilled a good cross for De Bruyne who did not frame his header (34 ‘). Just before the break, Foden well launched in the back of the defense, lost his duel against Alisson well out (44th). At the break, the two teams parted back to back, a real miracle for Liverpool battered like never before.





Kevin de Bruyne responds to Mohamed Salah

Back from the locker room, Liverpool came back with better intentions and Jota, well served by Matip, saw his pivot shot repelled by Ederson (50th). Against the course of the game, the Reds opened the scoring just before the hour mark. Salah took depth and infiltrated City’s defense before serving Mané in the area which adjusted Ederson with a cross strike (1- 0, 59e). The Senegalese winger scored his fourth Premier League achievement. But Guardiola’s men did not gambergeaiez long and glued to the score. Gabriel Jesus sneaked into the defense of the Reds and served Foden who with a tense strike deceived Alisson (1-1, 69th). The England international scored his first league goal of the season.

A goal that annoyed the residents of Anfield and a certain Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian striker offered himself a fantastic ride and mystified Bernardo Silva before hooking Laporte and adjusting Ederson with a cross strike (2-1, 76 ‘). Far from being resigned, City equalized five minutes later. On the left, Foden centered hard in the area, no one touched the ball and De Bruyne at the entrance to the area catapulted the leather into the net (2-2, 81st). At the end of the match, Klopp’s proteges were pushing to snatch the victory. Salah on a free kick found Fabinho whose attempt was saved on his line by Rodri (87th). With this draw, Liverpool remained one step behind Chelsea, Manchester City climbed onto the Premier League podium two points behind the Blues.

Find the film of the match on our live commentary.

The full Premier League standings

The scorers classification