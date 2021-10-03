Mandanda mistreated, OM supporters denounce

The way Steve Mandanda is treated by Jorge Sampaoli’s staff seriously annoys OM supporters. They decided to speak up.

In recent weeks, Steve Mandanda’s situation at Olympique de Marseille has become seriously complicated. Now left on the bench for the benefit of Pau Lopez, the international goalkeeper has even lost his place in the France team, and his mind took a hit. To come to the support of their emblematic player, Marseille supporters have published a press release.

The Dodger’s have thus evoked the case of the tricolor world champion in a long text published this Friday, returning to the recent news of the club. ” Only downside in a blue sky again, the sidelining of Steve Mandanda by Sampaoli. Knowing that the only criteria are sports, how to explain this situation? Mandanda has always been exemplary as a player, as a teammate, and above all as an exemplary road captain. “

” A lack of respect “

And the group support to insist on a major point: ” It is a lack of respect, especially since a logical explanation does not justify this decision. […] Il Fenoméno deserves better than this end in anonymity. Pau Lopez, replacing Steve Mandanda, has not yet convinced on his last outings, but Jorge Sampaoli seems to have decided to trust him.

