Marc Marquez untouchable at the GP of the Americas, Quartararo widens the gap on Bagnaia

It’s a race reminiscent of 2019, a time when Marc Marquez rode MotoGP, leaving no crumbs for his colleagues. For the seventh time in eight races on Texan soil, the Catalan made his rule reign this Sunday, starting from the first meters to complete the line only on the rear wheel. But the only difference with 2019, and it is significant, Marquez will not be crowned at the end of the season.
Indeed, behind him, he took Fabio Quartararo, who is getting closer and closer to the precious possession of the Spaniard, whom he had already left to the competition last year. Author of an authoritarian start to push back Francesco Bagnaia, Quartararo then managed – taking no risk on a tricky track with its changes of grip and its bumps, motocross style – to pocket his tenth podium of the year.
Too solid for a Bagnaia yet helped by the charity of Jack Miller – who let him pass in the 13th lap – and a careless fault of Martin, when the latter was still third, the Frenchman goes straight to the title of world champion.
With three races to go, the Niçois is 52 points ahead of Bagnaia, the only one mathematically able to still change the course of history. But from Misano (October 24), the French will have a first title shot (if he finishes ahead of Bagnaia by making it in the top 5 in particular). On circuits he enjoys, Quartararo should not tremble.
Behind him and Bagnaia, the battle for the world podium remains open. Victim of a fall from the 5th round this Sunday, Johann Zarco has surely said goodbye to all that. On the other hand, Jack Miller and Joan Mir, the reigning world champion, will have only that to play in the coming weeks. The pair heated up again, Miller grabbing the Spaniard’s helmet to tell him his four truths, once he crossed the finish line.
What to give a little more suspense in a championship whose outcome seems more and more clear with a Fabio Quartararo above the lot, when the circuit does not turn to the left.