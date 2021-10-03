Marc Marquez’s rodeo – GP Inside

Marc Marquez was untouchable in Austin. The Spaniard won his seventh Americas Grand Prix as a boss, 4 seconds ahead of Fabio Quartararo. Second, the French puts Francesco Bagnaia behind him and gets a little closer to the title of world champion. He will have a first match point in Misano on October 24.

The race:

Third in practice, Marc Marquez shoots like a cannonball from the grid to get the holeshot. Author of a perfect start at Misano two weeks earlier, Francesco Bagnaia is this time more cautious. The poleman is put down by his Spanish rival, but also by Fabio Quartararo who puts the brakes on him in the first corner. Last winner here, in 2019, Alex Rins also quickly attacks him to get him off the podium.

The pilots are cautious on a bumpy and tricky Austin circuit. The fall of Takaaki Nakagami, who was trying to hang on to the leading group, reminds us. The peloton gets into running order, each driver following each other by a few meters: Marc Marquez in the lead, Fabio Quartararo in pursuit, followed by Jorge Martin, Alex Rins, Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Joan Mir, Brad Binder and Johann Zarco ninth.

The Frenchman however struggled to stay in contact, and made a mistake at the first corner, at the start of the fifth lap. In front, his compatriot Fabio Quartararo was attacked by Jorge Martin, but replied and kept his second place. Marc Marquez takes the opportunity to increase the pace and take cover. The gap jumps suddenly, tenths pass, and the man with six wins in Austin goes to a seventh success.

Halfway through the race is not there yet, but the first two trophies already have their owners: Marc Marquez is too strong for Fabio Quartararo, but the Frenchman is himself above the men who follow him. The suspense therefore reverts to the fight for third place, then occupied by Jorge Martin.

Unchained after a missed qualification, Jack Miller begins to come back, but his pace crumbles over the kilometers. Reverse scenario for Francesco Bagnaia, in delicacy on the first laps and better and better after. Caught up by his teammate, the Australian lets him pass. Alex Rins tries to resist him, but the Ducati rider skilfully uses the horses of his Desmosedici to drop the Suzuki rider.

About two seconds ahead of him, Jorge Martin made a mistake at the start of the last five laps. He in turn was taken back, and, like a good Ducatist partner, offered no resistance to him. Francesco Bagnaia takes the bronze medal, while Jorge Martin’s straight ahead even earned him a long lap penalty, which cost him his fourth place against Alex Rins.

Two seconds behind them, Enea Bastianini took advantage of a contact between Joan Mir and Jack Miller, for which the Spaniard was responsible, to recover a superb sixth place. Two weeks after his surprising Misano podium, the rookie continues and confirms his rise to power since the end of the summer. Brad Binder finished ninth and best KTM rider, while Pol Espargaro brought up the rear of the top 10 20 seconds behind his winning teammate.

Returning to competition a short time ago, after ten months of hiatus, Andrea Dovizioso scored his first points by finishing thirteenth. The Italian is ahead of his compatriots Luca Marini and Valentino Rossi, back in the top-15 after three white results.

Fabio Quartararo’s second place is worth “Like a victory”, said the Yamaha rider at the parc fermé. Beaten by Francesco Bagnaia in Aragon and Misano, he reversed the trend and now has 52 points ahead of him, while 75 remain to be taken. He will be crowned MotoGP world champion at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on October 24, if he finishes ahead of him.





Austin, GP of the Americas – MotoGP Race:

Current MotoGP Championship: 1. Fabio Quartararo 254 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia 202 (-52), 3. Joan Mir 176 (-78), 4. Jack Miller 148 (-106), 5. Johann Zarco 141 (-113)… Full classification at to come

Austin, BMW Award: Bagnaia retains Quartararo title



