Marine Lorphelin away from her fiancé Christophe: “We can’t wait to have a classic routine”

Side heart, Marine Lorphelin lives an almost perfect idyll. In love with her darling Christophe, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2014, the former Miss France is however faced with a major problem: the distance. Indeed, living in Paris, the latter is more than 17,000 kilometers from her companion who lives in Noumea, New Caledonia. A long-distance relationship on which the young woman of 28 years confided to the cameras of 50 ‘Inside, Saturday October 2, 2021.

In the middle of a telephone conversation with her fiancé, Marine Lorphelin quickly let him answer questions. After having praised his beloved, the entrepreneur then confided a little more on the wishes of his couple. “I tell her everyday that I miss her, and I really can’t wait for us to come together and start a normal family life and not through a phone.“, he said.”For us, the couple’s routine, we can’t wait. We can’t wait to have a classic routine“, then explained the young woman. A project soon realized for the latter who, after having finished her medical internship, will join her beautiful Christophe on the other side of the world.





A wedding on the program

During an interview with our colleagues at home Close , last September 26, Marine Lorphelin also recalled her intentions to live alongside her fiancé. “I can’t wait to be in New Caledonia, to finally live life 100%! My projects will evolve there. It’s a new challenge, a new life and it makes me want!“, she had indicated. And to continue about her future projects:”Honestly, I just can’t wait to live together, to be able to enjoy every moment after all these years. We also want to travel a bit, to be able to see our families again. And finally to get married !!!“A long-standing project for the couple who have been postponed in recent months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.