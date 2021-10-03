Marseille in the hard Lille! – Dbrief and NOTES of the players (LOSC 2-0 OM) – Football

On the occasion of the 9th day of Ligue 1, Lille won against Olympique de Marseille (2-0) this Sunday. A convincing victory for the reigning champion!

Jonathan David offers himself a double against OM.

Without a win for three games in all competitions, Olympique de Marseille wanted to take advantage of the Lille shock to set the record straight.

Result, the Marseillais again showed their limits of the moment and conceded a second consecutive defeat in Ligue 1, against an attractive northern team.

The left side of OM la rue!

A deserved success even if it was the Phocens who procured the first situations. High in sight, Dieng quickly framed two attempts that were ultimately harmless for goalkeeper Grbic.

On the other hand, on the other side of the field, his counterpart Pau Lopez had to do more to neutralize Ikon who was present almost alone against him! The consequence of a real concern on the Marseille left side, where Luan Peres, lined up a notch higher than usual, was in great difficulty. Coach Sampaoli was trying to reframe him. It does not prevent that the Brazilian still let slip Celik, author of the center which brought the opening of the score of David (1-0, 28th)!

Doubl for David

Suffice to say that the technician did not appreciate, he who noted the lack of creativity of a team deprived of Payet, injured. Then the break, Sampaoli made two changes including the entry of Milik and adjustments on his weak side. OM therefore showed a better face but their situations were not so threatening. In any case, less than the Lille occasions thanks to the standard spaces left.

We are not talking about the penalty agreement then Yilmaz refusal on his simulation. But rather the two amounts touched by Ikon! And David’s rat point blank! A smelled of KO, especially as the Olympian winger nder (77th) collected a second yellow card synonymous with expulsion. Always men, OM continued to attack, in vain. Lille wins and temporarily returns equal points with Marseille in the standings.

The score of the match: 7/10

Seeing the enormous intensity of this meeting, it is almost difficult to believe that the two teams come together every three to four days! After a somewhat timid first period, the reaction of the Marseillais offered us a very pleasant second act.

The goals:

– Thrown by Andr along the right side key, Celik takes Luan Peres off speed and crosses at the near post. Saliba arrives first but badly repels the ball, which allows David to throw himself in and score with a small point (1-0, 28th).

– After a magnificent deep opening from Renato Sanches from the outside of the foot, Weah accelerates to the left side before serving David. The center forward, lonely at the far post, takes over without control and deceives Pau Lopez (2-0, 90th + 5).

Player NOTES

Maxifoot has awarded a score (out of 10) comments on each player.

Man of the match: Jonathan David (8/10)

In a match so rich in intensity, the LOSC striker still impressed with his generosity! His incessant calls in dropout or in depth posed a lot of problems for the Marseille defense, who could not prevent him from registering a double. He has not succeeded or realized all his chances, but his teammates certainly won’t blame him.

Lille :

MARSEILLE :

Pau Lpez (5.5): apart from two failed raises, the OM goalkeeper made a correct copy. He delayed the opening of the scoring by interposing himself in front of Ikon and was rather comfortable in his kicking game, despite the big risks taken.

William Saliba (6): if the defender loaned by Arsenal is at fault on the first goal conceded, his overall performance is still of good quality. He was imperial in one-on-one duels, the image of his return to Yilmaz.

Duje Caleta-Car (3): Aligned on the left side of hinge three, the summer’s undesirable contributed to OM’s problems in the first half. The spaces between him and Luan Peres offered too many possibilities to Lille. Judge responsible by Sampaoli and replaced the 46th by Boubacar Kamara (6), very offensive and author of a good center back from which Gerson could have benefited. His mobility and his ability to dive behind the Lille defense are not foreign to the Marseille reaction.

Luan Peres (3): for Sampaoli, it was necessarily easier to replace Caleta-Car at the break. But the Brazilian is the one who totally took the water in the first period! Concentrating on Celik, who took him out of speed on the first goal, he often forgot Ikon behind his back. It was better once past the axis, the image of his rescue in front of Gudmundsson.





Pol Lirola (6): still as offensive on the right side, the side or middle has multiplied the overflows. Difficult for poor Reinildo to keep up with the imposed pace. Pass left after the break, he had less influence but did not disappear thanks to his energy. Reamplac the 81st by Luis Henrique (not rated).

Leonardo Balerdi (6.5): if Yilmaz missed his match, it is mainly because the Marseille central defender never let go. In stalling or in depth, the Turk had to deal with an Argentinian as fast as he was inspired in his anticipations.

Matto Guendouzi (5.5): if the Marseillais have fewer legs, the captain of the day is perhaps the symbol. He was active in recovery and always wanted to play forward. But this time, he didn’t dominate his subject like he usually does. It must be said that opposite, Andr and Onana did the job.

Gerson (3): the Brazilian drawers still have other arguments… Too often, he has privileged safety to the detriment of vertical play. This did not however prevent him from losing balloons, in particular the one which brought an opportunity of Yilmaz. He also misses a great opportunity in the second period, once passed in support of Milik. Glad to be replaced the 62nd by Amine Harit (not rated), who failed to make the difference on the ball.

Valentin Rongier (4): tenured as playmaker, the former Nantes player necessarily suffered from the comparison with Dimitri Payet. He made a few combinations with his teammates. But in this role, his offensive contribution was insufficient.

Cengiz nder (4): rather in the first period, the Turkish winger was sharper after returning from the locker room. We felt him determined to make differences on the right side. But he wasn’t that dangerous and ended up getting kicked out.

Bamba Dieng (4.5): very prominent early in the game, the Senegalese quickly obtained two situations, but his shots were not dangerous. Dominated by Fonte, he then disappeared. Replace the 46th by Arkadiusz Milik (4) who, apart from a clear but safe head, and a good pass for Gerson, did not weigh enough.

LILLE 2-0 MARSEILLE (mid-time: 1-0) – FRANCE – Ligue 1 / 9th day

Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille – Referee: Jeremie Pignard, France

Goals : J. David (28th) T. Weah (90 + 5th) for LILLE

Warnings : Reinildo (11th) , B. Yilmaz (66th) , for LILLE – C. nder (24th) , L. Balerdi (37th) , C. nder (77th) , for MARSEILLE

Lille : I. Grbic – Jos Fonte , S. Botman – Mr. elik , Reinildo (G. Gudmundsson, 46th) – J. Ikon (Renato Sanches, 90 + 4th) , B. Andr , A. Onana (Xeka, 72nd) , J. Bamba (T. Weah, 72nd) – J. David , B. Yilmaz (Y. Yazici, 88th)