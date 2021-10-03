Mathilde Seigner: for Yves Rénier’s 79th birthday, she goes to her friend’s grave

Mathilde Seigner paid a poignant tribute to Yves Rénier this Wednesday, September 29. The actor would have celebrated his 79 years.

An unforgettable man. On April 24, the world of cinema was in mourning following the announcement of the death of Yves Rénier. The actor, presenter, screenwriter and director began his film career in 1961 in the film the count of Monte Cristo directed by Claude Autant-Lara. While he would have celebrated his 79 years this Wednesday, September 29, Mathilde Seigner wished to give him a new tribute. Indeed, she went to her grave and shared a photo on her Instagram account. In the caption, the actress wrote a touching message. “My friend Yves Renier who I miss so much, his wife Karin whom I love, we were on his grave a magical and moving moment, he would have been 79 years old. Yvounet we miss you“, were able to read its subscribers. In the comments, Internet users have underlined the talent of Yves Rénier and many have expressed their sadness following his departure.

Close friends. Following the announcement of the death of Yves Rénier, many personalities had wished to pay tribute to him. Among them, Mathilde Seigner who said: “He was one of the most important people in my life“. In the columns of the Parisian, the actress then spoke of her friendship with the actor.”We had known each other for twenty-five years. We had been friends for years, we had a whole bunch of friends, we had dinners, we went on vacation together. He was like someone from my family “, she had confided. On the set of C à Vous a few days later, she had mentioned the death of her father, which had occurred shortly before. “He was more than a friend. And it’s true that having lost my father, ten months ago, plus Yves, there a month and a half ago … It was a slap on the left, a slap on the right“, she had declared. Despite the passing of time, Mathilde Seigner will never forget her long-time friend, Yves Rénier.

Yves Rénier: what did the actor die of?

On April 24, the relatives of Yves Rénier announced his disappearance. The actor died overnight following a heart disease. Indeed, he suffered from heart problems for several years and had to undergo a triple bypass just before his fiftieth birthday. While he was nevertheless in great shape, the actor had announced, a few days before his death, that he had just get vaccinated against Covid-19. His death was a real shock to his relatives, friends and fans.

