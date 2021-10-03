Mauricio Pochettino, after the defeat of PSG in Rennes: “The first responsible is me”

“What analysis do you make of the meeting? And do you regret having aligned an eleven almost equivalent (Di Maria replaces Herrera) to that installed against Manchester City (2-0)?
We didn’t start the game well, we did 25-30 minutes of good quality. It was a shame not to materialize. We took two psychological blows: just before half-time and just after. The match afterwards was open, even if we created chances. We had a hard time after that. The opposing team has gained confidence. And with us, there was frustration.
Installing the four stars in front together, is it still possible?
I don’t think we can analyze the result in relation to a system. On other occasions, such as Lyon or Manchester City, this should not condition the analysis. We did 25, 30 minutes the best of the season.
How do you judge Neymar’s performance?
Likewise, when you win against Manchester City, it’s a collective question. There too. The first person in charge is me. What we did for 25 minutes was of very good quality. We must be able to extend this for 90 minutes. The psychological impact of the two goals at key moments has been significant. I am satisfied in one sector, we have created a lot of situations and opportunities.
“We had control of the match”
Is it a physical issue?
No that’s not it. We had five days (since the match against Manchester City). I repeat, we did 25-30 minutes of very good quality. We had control of the game. We conceded the goal on a strong beat. When we start the second half, we are immediately 2-0 down, it’s a different game afterwards.
Are you angry ?
Yes a bit. No one likes to lose. Without underestimating what Rennes has done, we are frustrated and disappointed not to have transformed our chances and to concede these goals. These situations leave us bitter and disappointed. “