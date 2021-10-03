Mauricio Pochettino, after the defeat of PSG in Rennes: “The first responsible is me”

“What analysis do you make of the meeting? And do you regret having aligned an eleven almost equivalent (Di Maria replaces Herrera) to that installed against Manchester City (2-0)?

We didn’t start the game well, we did 25-30 minutes of good quality. It was a shame not to materialize. We took two psychological blows: just before half-time and just after. The match afterwards was open, even if we created chances. We had a hard time after that. The opposing team has gained confidence. And with us, there was frustration.