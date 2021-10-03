More

    Mbappé and Hakimi make the buzz at BP de Trappes

    On their way to face Stade Rennais this Sunday with PSG (1 p.m.), Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi stopped near Trappes.

    Five days after the victory of Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City (2-0), in the group stage of the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino’s team continues this Sunday with a meeting against Sade Rennais this Sunday (1 p.m.), as part of the ninth day of Ligue 1. The Parisians’ journey has begun by a small stop on the side of Trappes.

    The footage only lasts a few moments and was captured by a motorist. While filling up in the BP Trappes Luther King gas station, he saw two well-known men appear to his surprise.

    Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi then entered the station’s Carrefour Express supermarket to take a break … in front of a display of sweets.

    Advertising break or other, the passage of the two players of PSG quickly made the buzz on the web. In the meantime, Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi will face Rennes this Sunday at 1 p.m., with the hope of signing a ninth success in a row in as many games since the start of the championship.

