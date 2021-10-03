Mediterranean: missing for four days, 70 migrants would have been picked up by a ship safe and sound

They were seventy to leave the west of Libya, four days ago, to try to reach Europe by the Mediterranean. Missing until today, they would finally be safe, the NGO Alarm Phone reported on Saturday evening. “We know that they are doing well and that they are on board an Italian supply ship,” said the organization, which called for them to be landed on dry land. “A rescue is only complete after disembarking in a safe port, bring them to Italy,” calls Alarm Phone.

Call for help from 70 people in distress in the #CentralMed! While we know thanks to #Seabird @seawatchcrew that they’re okay and on board the Italian supply ship Asso29, a rescue is only complete with disembarkation at a Port of Safety. No more #pushbacks, bring them to #Italy! – Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) October 2, 2021

Four days earlier, the group had “left Khoms in the west of the country and had called several times,” said the volunteer organization which operates an emergency telephone line for migrants in difficulty.



“When we lost contact, they were in the Malta search and rescue zone, 11 miles (20 km) from Italian waters, but there was no record of their rescue or arrival. The authorities are silent, ”she reported earlier today.

These disappearances remain sadly frequent. Also on Saturday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also said that 89 migrants had been brought ashore by boat on Saturday in Tripoli, reporting two dead and 40 missing. All had embarked on a “perilous voyage” at sea aboard two boats, one inflatable, the other wooden, according to the UNHCR.

More than 1,300 migrants died in the Mediterranean in 2021

Libya remains an important crossing point for thousands of migrants seeking each year to reach Europe via the Italian coasts, only 300 km from the Libyan coasts. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa and in search of an El Dorado in Europe, are also the prey of traffickers when they do not die trying to cross.