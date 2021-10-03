Meghan Markle, violent clash with Harry in New York, the truth about their stay

When it comes to the relationship of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, we do not know where to turn as the rumors about them follow each other but seem to contradict each other. The latest issue of Star does not evoke any violent dispute yet announced by the magazine In Touch.

In the photos published by Star, the Sussexes seem to form a united couple, and a beautiful bond was displayed during their three-day getaway in New York.

Wearing very chic black suits, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle braved the scorching temperatures during a visit to Lower Manhattan on September 23.

And two days later, it was at the Global Citizen Live concert, an event to promote equal access to the Covid-19 vaccine, that the Sussexes made a sensational appearance.





A visit to the One World Trade Center observatory, built on the site of the Twin Towers was also organized, as was a meeting with the Governor of New York Kathy Hochul and the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” Meghan told reporters.

This is the first time the Duchess has appeared outside of California since giving birth to Lilibet.

Harry, meanwhile, has returned to London twice, for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and to unveil a statue of his late mother, Diana.

No visible friction, unless the Sussexes have hidden their game, which is unlikely.

Similar articles