Mélanie Thierry’s confidences on her career and her relationship with Raphaël

Mélanie Thierry has a series of successes. After The Pain (2018), by Emmanuel Finkiel, where she played Marguerite Duras, she shot for Spike Lee, in Da 5 Bloods (2020). She also played in the series No Man’s Land (2020), odes Ruskin, and In therapy (2021), Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache. She will soon be playing in Tralala, by the brothers Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu, a comedy in which she plays Jeannie, whose husband Paul has disappeared but who seems to reappear in the guise of a street singer nicknamed Tralala (Mathieu Amalric ). So many roles in which Mélanie Thierry thrives. Which was not really the case before. “There were already wonderful characters and fantastic directors, but it was hit and miss,” she said in an interview with Madame Figaro, adding: “The continuity was not fair … I had the feeling of working a little laboriously, out of a need to feel active. “





“I wanted to change. I had been doing this job for so long. I was going around in circles”, explained Mélanie Thierry, before joking: “I could have chosen to change guy, I chose to change agent . ” It is Grégory Weill who now manages the career of Raphaël’s companion… in a surprising way. He advised her to turn down several leading roles and accept smaller characters. “It takes a little courage, it requires patience, not necessarily being in the foreground, but making sure (…)

