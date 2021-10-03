Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Koeman responds to the sensational exit of Laporta!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. by BC

After the new defeat of FC Barcelona against Atlético de Madrid (0-2), Ronald Koeman spoke about his situation and the support given to him by Joan Laporta before the meeting.





While his departure has been evoked with insistence by the Spanish press for several days, Ronald Koeman received unexpected support from Joan Laporta ahead of theAtlético de Madrid this Saturday. ” I must also say, after talking with him, that we believe in this team, especially since we will recover all our injured players. We will come back in force and become more competitive. He believes in the team and he’s really into Barça. He deserves to be trusted and we all deserve it , launched the president of FC Barcelona. We haven’t been here for very long. Despite the results, Ronald Koeman will continue to coach Barça. He is under contract and we hope that we will find the path to victory, that we will play as we want. And I know he will do everything in his power to make it happen. I ask the fans to trust the coach. He deserves it. »A strong message which solidifies the Dutchman’s position among Blaugrana , especially after the club’s new setback against Colchoneros . Asked at the end of the match, Ronald Koeman welcomes the public statement of Joan Laporta and shows his confidence for the future.

“I asked for clarity because it is important for the confidence of the coach”