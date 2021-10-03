Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Laporta made an incredible offer to Xavi!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 3, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

While he reinforced Ronald Koeman on the Catalan bench, Joan Laporta would have proposed to Xavi to take the head of the B team of FC Barcelona.

Elected to the presidency of FC Barcelona last March, Joan laporta certainly imagined a quieter start to the mandate. The leader must face many difficulties, both financial and sporting. Orphan of Lionel Messi, the Catalan club is indeed having a complicated start to the season. Defeated by theAtlético this Saturday (2-0), the FC Barcelona is already left behind by its most serious rivals. In the Champions League, the record is not brighter since the training blaugrana still hasn’t pocketed a single point. Difficulties, which weaken the position of Ronald Koeman. Arrived last summer, during the mandate of Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Dutch technician was announced on departure by many Spanish media. And as often when the coach of the FC Barcelona is placed on an ejection seat, the name of Xavi returns to the center of the news.





Laporta reportedly proposed the B team to Xavi

Current coach ofAl-Sadd, Xavi was one of the names mentioned by the Spanish press to take over from Ronald koeman. This is not the first time that the leaders of the FC Barcelona are trying to repatriate the former midfielder. As indicated Marca , Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau, had traveled to Qatar in January 2020 to try to convince him to return to Catalonia. Xavi had then refused this proposal. Some months later, Josep Maria Bartomeu had returned to the charge, but the former midfielder preferred to reject this offer, so as not to rush things. And while the future of Ronald koeman has been the subject of much speculation in recent days, the FC Barcelona reconnected with the technician, but not to offer him to take the reins of the first team. As indicated by Marca, Joan laporta offered him the direction of the B team of the Barça . The president told him that the door was open to train the reserve, but Xavi would prefer to lead the Catalan side in La Liga.

Koeman still in charge of the first team