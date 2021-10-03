Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Laporta’s bombshell on Koeman’s future!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 3, 2021 at 3:30 am by AM

Faced with the media storm, Joan Laporta has yet announced his intention to keep Ronald Koeman.





Since the defeat of FC Barcelona versus Benfica in Champions League (0-3), the future of Ronald koeman no longer seems to be in doubt since several names are already circulating to replace it. And yet, in a video posted on the account Twitter of Barça, Joan laporta explain that ” Ronald Koeman will stay because he deserves a certain confidence, because he is a real Barcelona, ​​he lives for Barça, he is a reference. It must be said, he decided to commit to Barça who were in a very complicated situation, whether on the sporting or institutional level. . A hell of a turnaround that the president of the FC Barcelona tries to justify.

