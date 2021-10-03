Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Laporta’s bombshell on Koeman’s future!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Faced with the media storm, Joan Laporta has yet announced his intention to keep Ronald Koeman.
Since the defeat of FC Barcelona versus Benfica in Champions League (0-3), the future of Ronald koeman no longer seems to be in doubt since several names are already circulating to replace it. And yet, in a video posted on the account Twitter of Barça, Joan laporta explain that ” Ronald Koeman will stay because he deserves a certain confidence, because he is a real Barcelona, he lives for Barça, he is a reference. It must be said, he decided to commit to Barça who were in a very complicated situation, whether on the sporting or institutional level.. A hell of a turnaround that the president of the FC Barcelona tries to justify.
Koeman will stay
” I must also say, after talking with him, that we believe in this team, especially since we will recover all our injured players. We will come back in force and become more competitive. He believes in the team and he’s really into Barça. He deserves to be trusted and we all deserve it. We haven’t been here for very long. Despite the results, Ronald Koeman will continue to coach Barça. He is under contract and we hope that we will find the path to victory, that we will play as we want. And I know he will do everything in his power to make it happen. I ask the fans to trust the coach. He deserves it. If they have confidence in this team, and especially when all our players are back, they will see that we will have a much more competitive team. As I told you Ronald Koeman is an ass, he’s a Barça hero and he wants it to work. Like all Culés, he wants us to win and play well He adds.