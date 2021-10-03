Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Pochettino, integration… Wijnaldum says everything about his arrival in Paris!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 2, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by Th.B.

PSG has considerably strengthened its workforce this summer, in particular by getting their hands on several players who had free agent status like Georginio Wijnaldum. Moreover, the Dutch midfielder was attracted by the Parisian project in part thanks to the presence of Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

After six seasons in the Premier League at Newcastle United during a freelance before flying to Liverpool where he notably won a Champions League and the English championship in 2019 and 2020, Georginio Wijnaldum (30 years old) made the decision to take a 90 ° turn in his career. So far, the Dutch midfielder had only known the Netherlands with Feyenoord and the PSV Eindhoven as well as the elite of English football. Yet promised to FC Barcelona in the offseason with whom he would have agreed on the terms of his contract as the journalist Fabrizio Romano had entrusted it on his account Twitter ensuring that everything was completed between the FC Barcelona and the Wijnaldum clan. However, the Dutch international in 80 caps with the Oranje chose to sign at PSG until June 2024. And Mauricio Pochettino played a big role in his decision, the Argentine coach having already tried to bring him six years ago to Tottenham. “It was important that Mauricio Pochettino was at the club. Because I spoke to him six years ago when he wanted to recruit me at Tottenham. We had a very good conversation ”. confessed Georginio Wijnaldum to the media microphones of PSG for the show This is Paris before ensuring that the presence of the coach of the PSG facilitated his arrival within the club of the capital. “When you interact with someone, it’s important to feel that the energy is positive. And that’s what we both felt. I appreciate his way of managing the team and I appreciate his way of playing and coaching the team. All of this made it easier for me to come to Paris Saint-Germain ”.





Wijnaldum impressed by the atmosphere in the group and by the individualities

Certainly, Mauricio Pochettino was a deciding factor in the decision to Georginio Wijnaldum to drop off your suitcases at PSG. However, over the weeks, the Dutch international was able to witness an atmosphere and closeness between the players, similar to what he experienced in the past at Liverpool as he assured during This is Paris. “Since my arrival here, the players have helped me a lot. They are very friendly and are also very good players. It’s like what I experienced with the Reds, in Liverpool, we were a family. And here it is the same. The only difference is that I play in a different team, with players with different qualities ”.

In addition to the overall good understanding between the various actors of the PSG, Georginio Wijnaldum did not hide his surprise at the personalities of each of the stars of the Paris Saint Germain. “The team as a whole impressed me. It was their personalities that impressed me the most because I already knew that they were very good players. I played against them. I didn’t know their personalities, but I read some great things about the team and how they performed as a team. And now I see it with my own eyes ”.

Wijnaldum ignites for the success of its integration