Merkel urges parties to dialogue

Angela Merkel on Sunday called on German political parties to overcome their divisions after the legislative elections, as difficult negotiations began to try to replace her and form a new government.

“We must continue to shape our country. We can argue about exactly how to do it in the future, but we know (…) that we have to listen to each other and have a dialogueAngela Merkel said at the annual celebrations for German reunification in 1990. She is due to retire from politics when a majority is found in parliament, which could take several months.

“We have differences but also things in common. Be ready to meet others, be curious about others (…) and be able to cope with differences“, She added in this speech in Halle (East),”this is the lesson of 31 years of German unity“. Angela Merkel’s foot appeal was crystal clear. His speech indeed came as exploratory discussions between political parties began on Sunday in an attempt to form a new government. And they promise to be very difficult, raising fears of a long phase of political paralysis in Germany.

Following the legislative elections, it will indeed very probably take an alliance of three parties – with very different programs – to form a majority. A first since the 1950s, which could also be a factor of instability. The center-left of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the center-right of the Chancellor (CDU and CSU) have been competing for a week to try to forge such a coalition.

Ecologists and Liberals, “kingmakers”

Each camp tries to woo the environmentalists and the Liberals of the FDP (right), both in the position of “kingmakers“. The SPD leadership spoke to the Greens and spoke of a “very good discussion“. The ecologists also let their preference for a team with the Social Democrats, which they welcomed “willingness to create a new start” in Germany.





Conversely, Angela Merkel’s Liberals and Conservatives have shown their closeness after their evening interview. The Christian Democratic Party CDU spoke of “extraordinarily important commonalitiesBetween the programs of the two parties. The FDP acknowledged that there was “few differences“Between them, while he mentioned”distant positionsWith the center-left.

However, the currently most likely option in Germany remains a coalition between the SPD, which came slightly ahead with 25.7% in the legislative elections, the ecologists and the Liberals. It is supported by a clear majority (59%) of opinion, according to a poll for public television ZDF, while three-quarters of Germans want to see the leader of the Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz, in the chancellery. .

Worse score for the Conservatives

Even if he did not say his last word, the center-right came out very weakened and divided from his electoral defeat. Its leader, Armin Laschet, is held personally responsible for the worst electoral score (24.1%) ever achieved by the conservatives in the history of modern Germany. He appears on borrowed time from his post.

Its internal rivals, such Friedrich Merz or Jens Spahn, who defend a line more to the right, are already in position for the succession. In this tense context, the Chancellor called on the Germans not to lose sight of the essential. “We sometimes take things too lightly when it comes to democratic gains, as if we don’t have to do anything moreTo defend them, she lamented. “But we are witnessing in the current period an increasing number of attacks“, She said, citing attacks against religious or ethnic minorities, but also attempts”demagogic to spread without scruples or shame the hatred and resentment“.

Angela Merkel, at the annual celebrations of German reunification of 1990. Merkel also urged West Germans to show more “respect»With regard to their fellow citizens in the East, while the legislative elections were marked in this part of the country – the former communist East Germany – by a strong right-wing vote, fueled by sentiment part of the local population to be left behind. The Chancellor herself grew up in the former GDR.