Michel Sardou finally reveals the real reasons for stopping his career in singing

Michel Sardou has abandoned the scene for a few years now. The singer preferred to focus on his second talent after song, that of comedy. In an interview for the magazine Provence, he goes back to the reasons for this change.

Michel Sardou, the singer committed to forever

At 74, Michel Sardou has a busy career as a singer. More than fifty years of music is no small feat! It is an integral part of the life of the French. Yet it often creates controversy. On the one hand, there are his fans who are in total awe of him. On the other, he is hated for his strong opinion in politics, for example. We can say that he has an aspect of his personality that can be very sour. This is why some describe him as a polemicist.

Michel Sardou will first be an actor before launching his career in music. Indeed, he followed in the footsteps of his parents, both from the middle. And during his theater lessons, he meets Michel Fugain. The two friends will produce their first songs together. But it doesn’t work right away. In addition, some titles are controversial. For example, The Ricans, during the Vietnam War, is prohibited. But paradoxically, this is what will make it known to the public. And finally, in 1970, success occurs with the disc I live in France, and in particular thanks to the tube Popular balls. Successes accumulate with Love sickness in 1973, A girl with light eyes in 1974 or again France in 1975.

Michel Sardou and his detractors

However, when you’re a committed singer, you have to expect a backlash. Thus, Michel Sardou also suffered his detractors during the 70s. Some of his creations are criticized: The time of the colonies, I accuse and I am for. He will play more love songs afterwards to avoid negative remarks. And he climaxed in the 80s with the titles Be a woman and The Lakes of Connemara. From 2013, Michel Sardou began to have health concerns. Thus, the artist must postpone his tour dates. This pushes him to take a break from his musical career and turn to the theater. And definitely, in 2017, during his show The last dance, he announces to his fans the stop of the music. Besides that, he continues to play as an actor and it works pretty well, in any case, he’s having fun!

On the personal side, Michel Sardou is the father of four children from different marriages. First two girls, then two boys.

How will he end his career?

His very last concert was three years ago. It was April 12, 2018 and the show took place at the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt. ” There are some really good songs, I can’t tell you that I prefer this one to that. There are some that I put up with more, they are the ones where I rowed the most ”, he admits with a hint of weariness to Laurent Delahousse. During the show, Michel Sardou also reveals his projects and the rest of his career: ” No it’s over, really. First, I don’t like to lie, I don’t lie and when I say goodbye to them, it’s not to come back after. Because they are going to say to each other, it is a publicity stunt that he has done. I don’t want ads, I don’t need it. I spent 53 years singing, wonderful years, now I devote myself to what I also love, which is theater ”, he explains with his legendary frankness.

Is age in the head?

The admirers of Michel Sardou have understood the message. He no longer seems to have the energy and the capacity to offer his maximum to his audience. And as a perfectionist, he especially does not want to interpret songs by half. This is to his credit. ” When you say something, stick to it! I stopped for a real reason: not because I was tired of singing, but simply because the voice drops with age ”, he declares to the journalists of Provence this Saturday, October 2. He adds ” All my songs are composed on huge tessitura. If I sing Connemara three tones down to you, it’s not the same song. It’s for. That I have no regrets, and in addition, I have the theater, I have a lot of fun ”.

The good news is that his fans will always be able to see him on his boards!



