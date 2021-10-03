“Midnight sermons”, “Genera + ion”, “October” … What are the weekly series worth?

Mike Flanagan’s new horror series, HBO’s queer teen drama, Scandinavian thriller from a master of the genre… This weekend, you’ll be spoiled for choice with the series that have just started. We tell you all about these new products, to watch on TV or on the platforms.

On TV channels

Genera + ion, season 1 (Canal +)

Chester, a whimsical and popular gay high school student, is sanctioned for his naked outfit, considered provocative. Riley, one of his classmates and a budding photographer, immortalizes his reaction and reveals to him that he caught the eye of a friend of his, Nathan. The latter, in conflict with his sister Naomi, also maintains a secret relationship with another teenager, who sends him photos of his sex. They all meet Sam, a new education advisor, young and queer, who settles in their establishment… Read more

Stalk, season 1 (France 2, rerun)

Hazing is, in France, an offense punishable by six months’ imprisonment and a fine of 7,500 euros. But at the Computer Science School, we don’t care about the law. Lucas undergoes the most degrading treatment there. Forced to drink by a small group of dominant males, the student unwittingly swallows a beer lengthened with urine. Duly filmed by the surrounding laptops, the sequence goes around the campus at the speed of a tweet. When Lucas sobers up, it is too late: his humiliated fate is sealed… Read more

Brothers, season 1 (OCS Max)

In the Frémont family, there is the adored daughter, Aretha, brilliant lawyer, perfect showcase for the ambitions of daddy, crooked politician, and the unloved daughter, Véty, eternal teenager, champion of the screwed up scam. When the first loses her job after knocking out a stalker client, the second offers him to recover by participating in clandestine MMA fights… Read more

The Imposture, miniseries (Polar +)

In 1992, for nearly five months, the British police tried to arrest the murderer of young Rachel Nickell, murdered in broad daylight with forty-nine stab wounds. Convinced of the guilt of a certain Colin Stagg, spotted thanks to a dubious psychological portrait, the authorities launched Operation Endzell. Lizzie James – police officer under a false identity – is responsible for seducing the alleged murderer, in order to make him confess… Read more

On the platforms

Robbers: The Series (Netflix)

Initially, loving little thieves Shainez (Sofia Lesaffre) and Liana (incandescent Tracy Gotoas) are sure their plan will go off without a hitch. The first to act as the escort, the second to strip the client. Mission (too) successful: the stolen bag contains 8 kilos of cocaine and its owner is linked to the “Mocro-maffia”, the name given to Moroccan drug trafficking organizations in the Benelux… Read more





October, season 1 (Netflix)

Nothing could be more childish, more innocent and primitive than a little doll cobbled together with chestnuts and pieces of wood. And nothing could be more terrifying, when the Copenhagen police discover one very close to an atrocious crime scene. A mother lying in the early morning in a public garden, both hands cut off. A few days later, the nightmare begins again: another amputated corpse, another doll … Read more

Midnight Sermons (Netflix)

In the beginning, it feels like Stephen King: a rugged and isolated island (probably off the east coast of the United States), as in The Storm of the Century. A modest community where everyone knows each other, the sheriff and the bigot, the teenagers and the good people, as in one of those small towns where the master of terror has the secret, to Dome To Bazaar Where The Tommyknockers… And, of course, something is lurking in the shadows, biding its time to perform dangerous miracles … Read more

30 Degrees in February, seasons 1 and 2 (Arte.tv)

This production of Swedish public television is based on a bond with its audience, who can identify with it: bourgeois from Stockholm or workers from the province, they are all accustomed, in the dead of winter, to leaving or seeing leaving. their friends for the sea and the hot sands of Asia. Where they meet among themselves, in a large community. This sociological dimension gives the series a familiar tone which is, unfortunately, a bit the opposite of what we want when following vacationers in Thailand… Read more

BMF: Black Mafia Family, season 1 (StarzPlay)

Produced by rapper and actor 50 Cent, this drama inspired by real events tells the story of the founding, in the Straits of the late 1980s, of the Black Mafia Family, a small African-American criminal group specializing in drug trafficking and money laundering. ‘money. Where a series like Godfather of Harlem succeeds in slipping, under its mafia intrigues, a reflection on American history, this complacent biopic piles up the stereotypes on the life of gangster, brutal but so photogenic. Its young actors make tons of it against a background of vintage rap, chaining volleys of curses. One thing is to want to develop the African-American criminal “myth”, as that of the Italian-Americans was with The Godfather Where The Sopranos, another is to achieve it with quality fictions. PL