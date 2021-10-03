“Mika did not defend us like a coach is supposed to do”

INTERVIEW – The singers, eliminated during the first cross battles, review the highlights of their participation in the anniversary edition of the TF1 singing competition.

Three letters for three singers: Neo. Last Saturday in “The Voice all stars” on TF1, viewers discovered an unprecedented trio. The group is composed of two former talents of the telecrochet: Xam Hurricane, finalist of Pascal Obispo in season 7 in 2018, and Michael Bucquet, in the team of Marc Lavoine and eliminated during the KOs of season 9 in 2020. The last member, unknown to the competition, is called Mathis Gardel. During the blind auditions, they fascinated the coaches with their recovery of the feminist title The grenade by Clara Luciani. Before losing in the cross battles against Demi-Mondaine. These three strong personalities tell us the crazy story of Neo.

LE FIGARO. – How was the Neo group formed?

Michael BUCQUET. – In 2019, Pascal Obispo invited all three of us to his studio and introduced us. In a few days we put the Neo project on track.

How did you meet Pascal Obispo?

Mathis GARDEL. – It was Pascal Obispo’s wife, Julie, who put us in touch. We discussed, I explained to him that I was making music and the feeling passed.

MB – I met him on the set of “The Voice” during my season. Even if he was not my coach, he had to remember my profile and called me back for Neo.

Why the name Neo?

MB – It is not really our idea at the base. One day Pascal Obispo came to see us and said: “There, I had a revelation, it’s Neo”. Maybe he had watched Matrix! (Laughs.)

Xam HURRICANE. – Insofar as it is Pascal who found this name, perhaps unconsciously it means “Nez d’Obispo” …

Before your blind audition, you pointed out that no group had won “The Voice”. Was this your goal?

MG – Maybe not the victory but, honestly, we were aiming for the final. We wanted to live a bonus, take advantage of the energy of the direct, of the public. This is what gives strength to our group. We are disappointed that we did not achieve this goal.

MB – It’s true. As the only trio, we felt a bit of an outsider. We wanted to go further.

This blind audition was your first concert in the history of Neo, how did the three of you experience this scene?

MG – It was very complicated to sing without an audience. Due to Covid-19, there were only the three of us, a camera, screens and the overturned chairs. Our performance seemed a bit out of time to me.

MB – A surreal atmosphere. During the performance, we exchanged glances with the boys, with excitement and concern, because it took a little while for the seats to turn around. In addition, I saw Xam perform like crazy, while he suffered martyrdom. We gave everything and I said to myself: “I really hope that he will not fall in the apples”.

XH – Yes, that day I was really unlucky, I had a toothache. But during the audition, I didn’t think about it at all, I was happy that the project finally exists publicly. We had been working on Neo for almost a year and we had never had the opportunity to perform on stage.

Why did you choose to interpret The grenade by Clara Luciani?

XH – It was an artist, Julien Sitruk, who made this proposal to us. With the boys, we started to make some arrangements and that inspired us. We said to ourselves that the track was general public and our arrangement was original. We also thought it was cool that guys sing feminist lyrics.

MG – We wanted to take the opposite view of a song about women and show that we too could embrace this cause by being men. The “testosterone” side caused a nice contrast.

“We had two coaches, on one side Pascal Obispo from a distance and on the other Mika in the show” Xam hurricane

When choosing your coach, Xam you talked about the touching look Mika gave you in your previous season. Michael and Mathis would you have chosen another coach?

MB – No, we were pretty connected, even if there were some hesitations. It was above all a group decision.

MG – Personally, I did not know any of the three coaches who had turned around. The three looked very friendly. But, a posteriori, I would have chosen another coach.

Why?

XH – I agree with Mathis. Let’s say the situation was a bit wide apart. We had two coaches, on one side Pascal Obispo from a distance and on the other Mika in the show. I do not know if this configuration of double coaching pleased Mika.

How were the rehearsals of your cross battle with Mika?

MB – Despite this ambiguity of double coaching, pretty good. Mika was pulling us up.

XH – Our rehearsals were dense. The song Dream on from the Aerosmith group requires technique. We tried to focus our attention on the music, the staging. Afterwards, our concentration was tested. Mika had invited Kendji Girac. We got a little scattered outside of the song, it was more of a funny and surprising moment for us rockers to meet Kendji. I would even say it made our interactions with Mika a bit hazy.





How did you react when you heard that you were going to face Demi-Mondaine?

MB – We were super happy. She has a very rock and wild energy. What better way to do a battle and ignite the stage? Obviously, there is also a part of stress when you find yourself facing a great artist, always in control.

XH – Demi-Mondaine is one of the most rock candidates of this all-star season. By sharing the same register, the confrontation becomes fair. I have been fortunate to know her since my first season. We had spent a lot of time together and I really appreciate it. So I did not perceive this moment as a cross battle, we felt less competitiveness. I’m very happy she passed, her performance was superb.

Tell us about your time on stage during this cross battle …

XH – We came quite late, we were accumulating fatigue and stress. When it was our turn, it was liberation. We wanted to let go of the beasts. This title is not obvious and, another difficulty, we had to divide it into three, find the right harmonies. A real challenge to take up.

MB – Singing Aerosmith is fun! (Laughs.) How lucky to have been able to interpret vintage rock on the set of “The Voice” with the lights, the atmosphere and the musicians that ensure. I felt a great emotion, it is a symbolic title for me. Dream on: believe in your dreams, keep moving forward.

How did you experience your elimination?

MG – For my part, there are regrets. I have the impression that Mika did not defend us like a coach is supposed to do (Mika particularly complimented their opponent Demi-Mondaine, editor’s note).

MB – It’s true that Mika’s reaction surprised us …

Xam and Michael, without Neo, would you still have participated individually in this all stars edition?

XH and MB: Yes of course, even if the three-party experience added something.

Mathis, had you never wanted to participate in “The Voice” before Néo?

MG – I had already thought about it but I never did. What convinced me to finally live the experience is to have gone to three. Beyond discovering “The Voice”, I loved meeting the candidates and the team that accompanies us with their kindness and solidarity.

“I left the group about six months ago, Neo still exists but in a new form” Michael Bucquet

Since filming “The Voice All Stars”, what about your trio today?

MB – I left the band about six months ago. Neo still exists but in a new form.

XH – We are still with Mathis and Martin, a drummer, complete the new version of the group Néo.

Why did you leave the Michael group?

MB – It was a pretty complicated time for me. We don’t really want to go into details. There were no great tensions but our paths separated because we did not share the same vision of the group. I made the decision to leave, even if it was not easy, I fully accept it.

XH – When we first met, everything went very quickly. Usually, starting a group is a long process. At the end of a year, certain artistic affinities were more or less made. With Mathis, we found real points of agreement. Michael had a different look and he made his decision. It’s the same story for a lot of bands. The story remains beautiful.

MG – We really lived a strong human experience together, Neo represents a year of work before “The Voice”. It was absolutely not a band put together for the show.

MB – Indeed, we don’t want people to think that we were a boy band created to participate in “The Voice”. We were never told, “Pretend to be friends and go do a TV show.”

Since Neo’s changes, are you still in contact with Pascal Obispo?

XH – When Michael left, Pascal Obispo told us that he no longer wanted to take care of the group. For him, Neo must have three singers, our new proposal did not interest him. I haven’t heard from since, I must admit I haven’t asked for any either …

MB – Yes, he continues to follow what I’m doing. My decision to leave the group did not upset us.

What about your three-way job, will it still see the light of day?

XH – All our recordings have the voice of Michael, they are no longer in the image of the group today. In addition, Pascal Obispo being the producer, it is he who decides if, one day, he wishes to release them. For now, I do not think he is in this process.

MB – I don’t know if we’ll hear our old songs, but whatever. Mathis and Xam lack neither talent nor resources to make beautiful songs. The important thing is that together or separately we all continue to make music.

What are your plans for coming now that you are separated?

XH and MG – We did a series of concerts this summer and we are now looking for a turner to continue to do as many performances as possible. We now have a repertoire of about fifteen songs. Most of them were written by Mathis, a few by Xam, and the rest by two. It is important for us to continue to keep the history of the group alive even if things have changed since “The Voice”. Neo still exists and we have tried to preserve a large part of the identity of the project in its new form.

MB – I started all over again. I didn’t want to do Neo on my own. I have rewritten songs and am currently rebuilding a project quietly. For the moment, it is a phase of construction but I continue for my part to make my little part of way.

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .