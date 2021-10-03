Milik’s big comeback and two more bad news for LOSC?

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the best scorers of the decade

One of the shocks of this 9th day of Ligue 1 will take place at the end of the afternoon at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium between LOSC and OM (5 p.m.). As usual, Jorge Sampaoli did not reveal too many clues about his starting XI but the presence of Arkadiusz Milik at kick-off seems natural “given the absence of Dimitri Payet in the Olympian group.

“In Lille this afternoon, Milik should experience his first start of the season in this shock against the defending champion, confirms L’Équipe. And in the absence of Dimitri Payet, victim of a contusion to a calf, he should have the responsibility of leading the Marseille attack. Like a great striker. “

Kamara’s return, Sanches on the bench?

The other good news for OM is the announced return of Boubacar Kamara in the starting XI, he who returns from injury and without whom the Marseille club has won only one of its last 19 matches in official competition ( 10 draws, 8 losses).

Opposite, if Jonathan Bamba is expected as a holder in the ranks of LOSC, this should not be the case for Renato Sanches despite his reappearance in the Lille group last night. “It is extremely unlikely that the muscular midfielder, who has played only 90 minutes this season, will start the meeting,” assures the sports daily.