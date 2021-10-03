Miss France 2022: who is Julie Beve, new Miss Limousin?

Friday, October 1, 2021 was held in the space of the Three Provinces in Brive the election of Miss Limousin 2021. At the end of the evening, a 23-year-old student, Julie Beve, won her place at the election of Miss France 2022. The opportunity to learn a little more about her …

Friday, October 1, 2021, they were fifteen to stand for the Miss Limousin 2021 election in the space of the Three Provinces in Brive. In order to succeed Léa Graniou, the young women did everything to stand out in the eyes of the jury and thus access the election of Miss France 2022. At the end of the evening, Julie Beve, a 23-year-old student, resident of Meilhards, won the competition. Holder of a tourism marketing manager license, the pretty brunette obtained a flight attendant diploma. On Instagram, she is already followed by nearly 2,000 subscribers. In story, she had indicated to be ambitious, happy and talkative, but also that she was very sporty. And for good reason, Julie Beve practices horseback riding, swimming and bodybuilding! The most important values ​​for her? Love, family, respect, honesty, mutual aid and open-mindedness.

Asked about her vision of women in 2021, she replied on Instagram: “She is a free woman who follows her dreams and loves what she does without caring about the opinions of others. A woman who surpasses herself and takes responsibility for herself.“Referring to her participation in the competition, Julie Beve said:”I am entering the competition to challenge myself, this title is all the more important to me, because this region is an integral part of my family history. “ His relatives are also a great support! “My loved ones are very proud and support me in this great adventure, and their encouragement encourages me to surpass myself“, she wrote on her account.

Julie Beve was elected Miss Limousin 2021

A few hours before the election, Julie Beve had expressed her desire to win to her subscribers. “The big day has arrived, the votes are officially open by SMS so do not hesitate to support me“, she shared on Instagram. Explaining why she hoped to be elected, the pretty brunette added:”Tonight, I will be on the stage of the three provinces in Brive to try to become the new ambassador of our region. Region that saw me grow up and become the woman I am today.“

