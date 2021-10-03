Monaco confirms its revival, Angers overthrows against Metz

Angers – Metz: 3-2

The Messins can blame themselves. While they led twice in the score, Dylan Bronn’s teammates lost at the last second at the Raymond Kopa stadium and remain 18th. The Grenats defender had however managed to validate the good first act of his team by opening the scoring in the 10th minute, but Angers, initially muzzled, returned from the start of the second period, thanks to the second goal of Mohamed Ali Cho , 17 years old, this season in Ligue 1 (53rd).

On a huge error by Paul Bernardoni, whose pass completely missed in his area benefited Farid Boulaya, the Lorrainers managed to regain control of the meeting in the 59th minutes. But the SCO continued to hang on. Mangani, with an angry header, allowed his team to come back (66th), before Stéphane Bahoken, entered in the 84th minute, took advantage of a six-meter drop to score from close range (90th + 3) and capsize of happiness all his club.

What we remember : The Angevin slab has again shown its virtues this afternoon. Gérald Baticle’s team has shown resilience, was rewarded at the end of the end for staying in contact with European places.

Nantes – Troyes: 2-0

La Beaujoire vibrated during this 9th day. Beaten last week by Reims, the Canaries turned their backs in the first period, dominated by a team from Troyes still as playful, but which was sorely lacking in precision during the first 45 minutes (only one shot on target in 8 attempts). With a decisive Lafont, it was finally the Nantes people who opened the scoring when they returned from the locker room, from a corner, thanks to Andrei Girotto (58th).

Then it was Ludovic Blas who allowed his family to break away, transforming a penalty that he himself had obtained, for an opposing hand in the box (69th). Troyes, who continues on an unsuccessful 4th game, remains in contact with the red zone, in 17th place, while the Nantes residents remain installed in the first part of the table.

What we remember: Antoine Kombouaré’s team confirms its good period with this 3rd success in the last 4 league matches.





Monaco-Bordeaux: 3-0

Le Rocher has found its lighthouse. Since their catastrophic start to the season despite high expectations placed in them, the Monegasques finally seem to be back on the bases of last year. After Saint-Etienne (3-1), Clermont (3-1) and a good draw in the Europa League against Real Sociedad (1-1), it was Bordeaux’s turn to suffer the lightning of ASM, which is reborn in the wake of its captain, Wissam Ben Yedder. Despite a good start to the match, the Girondins totally cracked at the half-hour mark. Kevin Volland saw his goal refused for a slight offside position before Aurélien Tchouaméni, once again sparkling this Sunday, did not. opens the scoring of a sequence control of the chest – half-volley of the right which left no chance for Benoît Costil (1-0, 36th).

On the return from the locker room, the Bordelais seemed totally lost on the lawn of Louis-II, conceding the goal of the break by an outside of the right of Golovine (2-0, 48th) before Wissam Ben Yedder, once again clinical, endorses the fate of the meeting from the penalty spot (3-0, 63rd). A good deal for Monaco, which goes back to 6th place while Bordeaux, 16th, sinks dangerously towards the red zone with only 7 points taken in 9 days.

What we remember: Wissam Ben Yedder continues his rise with five goals in his last four outings in Ligue 1.

Lorient-Clermont: 1-1

The promoted one can no longer do it. If they can boast of having become the first to take a point on the lawn of the Moustoir this season, the Clermontois continued their black series, they who have not won since August 15. After two stinging defeats against Rennes (0-6) and Monaco (1-3), there was better this Sunday afternoon against Lorient. Dominators before the break, the Auvergne opened the scoring through the inevitable Mohamed Bayo, author of four goals and two assists since the start of the championship (1-0, 15th).

But all their hearts disappeared when they returned from the locker room. And Julien Laporte took the opportunity to infiltrate the back of the defense to slip the ball under the crossbar of Desmas with a powerful header (1-1, 54th). For an unequivocal result: a small point, and then that’s it. In the standings, Clermont does not budge from its 15th place while Lorient, 7th, remains in ambush two small points from the podium.

What we remember: After this seventh game in a row without a win, Clermont will have to regain his enthusiasm from the start of the season.

