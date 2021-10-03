Moscon alone in the lead, Van der Poel still in the game

Flat tire for Vanmarcke
The runner is again at a standstill. Rutsch has distanced himself from this group, while Moscon enters sector 9, classified 3 stars.
Moscon digs
The leading man does not weaken, quite the contrary. Entering sector 10, he is 50 seconds ahead of the chasing duo and now 1’26 over the Van der Poel group, which sees the threatening return of the peloton to which Van Aert is still a part.
2 minutes for Van Aert
The Belgian rider is in a group of 21 units, including Van Avermaert, Laporte or Démare. But this small peloton has almost given up any chance, 45km from the goal.
Moscon enters Mons-en-Pévèle
The lead runner is 35 seconds ahead of the chasing duo Vermeersch-Van Asbroeck. Owned by Boivin and Colbrelli, Van der Poel is 1’10 behind the Italian, well on his way to go to the end.
Moscon alone in the lead
How impressive is the Italian! He is now alone in the lead, 51 kilometers from the finish. But behind a trio comes back strong with Van der Poel, Colbrelli and Boivin. These three are pointed at 58 “from Moscon.
And another fall!
Present in the group against, Van der Sande, Walscheid and Van Avermaet are caught in a fall and find themselves on the ground. It looks complicated for them to come back to the front.
Update on the 60-kilometer race
There are now 3 men in the lead: Gianni Moscon, Tom Van Asbroeck, Florian Vermeersch. Behind, five riders are at 30 “. Even further, the Van der Poel group is 53” from the lead. The Van Aert group is at 1’23 “.
Van der Poel impresses
The Dutchman, who is starting out on the cobblestones of the North, has come back to a group pointed 56 “from the six riders present at the front. But in this group, everyone is wary of him and hesitates to hand over.
Van der Poel takes off!
Oh what an acceleration of Van der Poel, no one can follow him! Lampaert was the last to hang on but the Belgian has just given in. The Dutchman seems set to pull off a hell of a number.
Van der Poel is accelerating!
Just back in the group of favorites, Van der Poel directly places an acceleration that hurts everyone 70 kilometers from the goal, in sector 15. Van Aert is behind!
Six men in the lead
Some runners are giving up on the front. We now have six riders in the lead: Van der Sande, Van Asbroeck, Philipsen, Walscheid, Bisseger and Moscon. The Italian is in good shape and has already shone on Paris-Roubaix since he took 5th place in 2017.
Bike change for Van der Poel
The Dutchman is not worried. Very calm, he will still have to make a little effort to quickly get back to the group of favorites. There are 73 kilometers left.
Sénéchal far away
Ninth in the world championship last Sunday, Florian Sénéchal was a more than credible contender for victory on his home soil. But it seems over for him today. The French would have been the victim of a second puncture and would now be very far from the group of main favorites.
Regrouping in front, Colbrelli bluffing
Belgian Florian Vermeersch and Dutchman Nils Eekhoff have been picked up. We now have a group of 14 riders in the lead with serious clients like Gianni Moscon, Greg van Avermaet and Stefan Bisseger. A quartet is behind 28 “, with in particular Sonny Colbrelli, decidedly at ease on all terrains. The Van Aert-Van der Poel group is 55” from the lead. More than 80 kilometers before the finish.
The Van Aert group operates the junction
The Van Aert group looks back on that of Van der Poel. They are notably accompanied by Colbrelli, Stybar, Ballerini and two French people: Cyril Lemoine and Jérémy Lecroq. More than 85 kilometers.
Always two men in mind
Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Dutchman Nils Eekhoff (DSM) still lead the way with 88 kilometers from the finish. About ten riders are 30 “behind. Mathieu Van der Poel is in a small group one minute from the lead. In an even further group is Wout Van Aert, a handful of seconds behind.
Van Aert delayed
Van Aert was hot! A runner fell just in front of him and the Belgian had to put a foot on the ground to avoid making a mistake. He will have to make a big effort to catch up with the rest of the favorites.
Let’s go for the Trouée d’Arenberg!
Its domed and often slippery cobblestones have made the Trouée d’Arenberg the symbol of Paris-Roubaix, a legendary location and a highlight of the race despite its distance from the finish (95km). It is indeed a straight line gap of 2400m through the forest of Raismes-Saint-Amand-les-Eaux.
Sénéchal puncture
Ouch, Florian Sénéchal is the victim of a puncture. The Frenchman of the Deceuninck – Quick Step will have to be repaired very quickly so as not to waste too much time.
Van Aert acceleration
Wout van Aert obviously has ants in his legs. The Belgian, one of the big favorites for the final victory, accelerates 100 kilometers from the finish. But the Deceuninck-Quick Step keeps watch and does not let go.
Another fall
It is Maximilian Schachmann, double winner of Paris-Nice, who goes to the ground. But the German does not seem to be hit hard and does not panic. He is going to leave.
55 kilometers of cobblestones
Paris-Roubaix 2021 is 257 kilometers on the program, and above all 55 kilometers of cobblestones divided into 30 sectors. And there will be difficulty. In particular with the crossing of the famous Arenberg gap (2300m). As we approach this mythical passage, a fall occurs at the back of the peloton. No favorites are touched. There are still 106 kilometers to go.
Update on the race 115km from the finish
The riders involved in this Paris-Roubaix have been facing dire conditions since the start given this morning at 11am. The weather has been terrible all night and the terrible cobblestones are soggy. 115 kilometers from the finish, two riders are in the lead: the Belgian Florian Vermeersch and the Dutch Nils Eekhoff. A group of around fifteen riders is 54 “behind this duo. The peloton is more than two minutes away.
Why this edition promises a lot
The Hell of the North is back, and cycling enthusiasts are in heaven. 903 days after the success of Belgian Philippe Gilbert on the legendary André-Pétrieux velodrome, a new edition of Paris-Roubaix is held on Sunday. All the ingredients are there to have a memorable battle.
Florian Sénéchal, the main French chance
Ninth in the world championship last Sunday, Florian Sénéchal, from Cambrai, arrives with the status of contender for victory for Paris-Roubaix this Sunday. If “l’Enfer du Nord” returns after 903 days of absence, the French rider of the Deceuninck Quick-Step has asserted himself as a safe bet since the last edition, in 2019, where he finished in sixth place.
Hello everyone !
After an absence of nearly two and a half years caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Paris-Roubaix, the “Queen of the classics”, is back this weekend. The runners have a rendezvous with the rain and the mud in the Hell of the North! To be continued on RMC Sport.